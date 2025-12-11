THE PERFECT GAME BELIEVE IN BASEBALL FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES DETAILS FOR FIRST ANNUAL "IN THE SPIRIT OF THE GAME" AWARDS DINNER AND AUCTION

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perfect Game Believe in Baseball Foundation, together with Perfect Game leadership of Chairman Rick Thurman and CEO Rob Ponger, has announced the inaugural "In the Spirit of the Game" event, an evening of baseball and laughter, taking place Saturday, January 31, 2026, at the iconic Laugh Factory in Hollywood, Calif. The evening supports the Foundation's mission to provide financial assistance and resources that allow deserving young athletes to play, learn and grow through the game of baseball.

The star-studded evening will be co-hosted by actor and TV personality Mario Lopez and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman and will feature appearances by special guests from across the baseball and entertainment communities.

Honorees include:

Dennis Gilbert, Commissioner, Perfect Game

Scott Freeman, Founder, Wildcatters Baseball

Perfect Game Standout Players:

Keon Johnson (Class of 2026)



Carter Hadnot (Class of 2027)



Paris Head (Class of 2029)

Event Schedule

5:30 p.m. – Cocktails & Silent Auction

– Cocktails & Silent Auction 7:00 p.m. – Dinner, Awards & Entertainment

Venue

The Laugh Factory

8001 Sunset Boulevard

Hollywood, CA 90046

Tickets & Information

For tickets, Tribute Book ads or tax-deductible donations, please contact Cindy Picerni at (480) 979-7324 or [email protected].

Media contact:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,383 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,797 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

