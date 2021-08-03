The Perfect Pairing: CASTELLO® Cheese and Board & Brush Creative Studios to Offer Exclusive Cheeseboard Workshops Across the U.S.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all cheese lovers and DIYers! Castello® Cheese has partnered with Board & Brush Creative Studios to host fun (and delicious) cheeseboard workshops this September at participating Board & Brush Creative Studio locations. Fans are invited to discover Havarti, among other Castello cheese varieties such as Gouda and blue. In addition to learning how to curate perfect cheeseboard pairings, participants will create their own personalized tray during an instructor-led Board & Brush workshop. Those interested in signing up for a workshop can visit www.BoardandBrush.com/cheeseboard-workshops to find a participating studio near them.

To add to the excitement, Castello is giving away the ultimate prize to one lucky fan through its "Cheeseboard and Brush" Sweepstakes. Between Aug. 3 and Oct. 1, 2021, fans can visit www.CastelloCheese.com/en-us/board-brush-sweepstakes/ to complete a simple entry form for a chance to win the Grand Prize: $4,000, a year's supply of Castello Cheese and a private Board & Brush workshop for themselves and up to five guests. Participation in a workshop is not required to be eligible to enter.

"We are so excited to bring the deliciousness of cheeses and pairings to participating Board & Brush studios across the country this September," said Leah Sbriscia, CASTELLO® Brand Manager. "From the smooth, creamy texture and rich buttery flavor of our Havarti Cheese to the sharp, savory profile of our Danablu Traditional Danish Blue Cheese, attendees will learn through a demonstration how they can put together the perfect cheeseboard for snacking and entertaining."

Amy Sackrison, Director of Marketing and Design at Board & Brush Creative Studios, added, "This partnership is the perfect pairing – from the board to the cheese. Not only will attendees get to learn about the art of arranging cheese pairings through a demonstration, but they'll also create their own wooden cheeseboard tray in the workshop so that they can continue to make beautiful and delicious displays at home."

For more information about Castello Cheese and for Official Rules for the "Cheeseboard & Brush" Sweepstakes, please visit www.CastelloCheese.com. To sign up for a Board & Brush workshop, visit www.BoardandBrush.com/cheeseboard-workshops and find a participating studio near you.

About Castello Cheese

Part of the Arla family, the Castello brand is steeped in a rich tradition of cheesemaking excellence. Since being founded in 1893 by Danish master cheese-maker Rasmus Tholstup, Castello cheeses have brought a balance of innovation and tradition to the art of cheese making. Today, the brand continues to cover a wide range of traditional and uniquely crafted cheeses, such as Creamy Havarti, Aged Havarti, Gouda, Traditional Danish Blue Cheese and more. For more information, visit www.castellocheese.com.

About Board & Brush Creative Studios

What started as a holiday "girls' night out" in Hartland, Wis., with wine and crafts in the founder's basement, turned into a business idea and then a reality in March of 2015. Board & Brush, with more than 250 locations in 42 states and counting, offers a wide variety of hands-on experiences including DIY workshops, private parties, bridal showers, bachelorette gatherings, corporate events, and fundraisers. It is the country's fastest-growing DIY wood sign and home décor art workshop chain. Here's a behind-the-scenes peek at a workshop. The company's website is www.BoardandBrush.com. Board & Brush Creative Studio has its corporate headquarters in Hartland, Wis.

