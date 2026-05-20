The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley Acquires Strongwater, Expanding Its Craft Offerings

Find both product families together at Bar Convent Brooklyn, June 9–10 in NYC

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley, the leading U.S. producer of premium fruit products for culinary and beverage professionals, announces its acquisition of Strongwater, the Colorado-based maker of award-winning bitters, mixers and whole-plant beverages with global flavors and functional benefits.

Strongwater Products

Strongwater will continue making its products in Colorado. The acquisition marks a strategic expansion for The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley as the company continues to invest in innovative ingredients and elevated food and beverage experiences for operators, bartenders, chefs and consumers nationwide.

Michele Lex, CEO of The Perfect Purée, says the two companies have the same artisan ethos. They share a deep commitment to craftsmanship, flavor innovation and empowering beverage professionals with premium ingredients that inspire creativity behind the bar and beyond. "What immediately drew us to Strongwater was the like-minded approach and variety of products crafted by craftsmen," says Lex. "Much like The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley became the secret ingredient behind some of the world's best cocktail and culinary programs, Strongwater has developed products that operators rely on to elevate flavor, creativity and guest experience. We saw an incredible opportunity to bring that innovation to a broader national platform."

Founded by Nick Andresen, a former chemist, Strongwater originated in a garage with a mission to 'obliterate boring flavors.' Drawing inspiration from his half-Norwegian and half-Korean heritage, Andresen blended generations of Scandinavian folk medicine and Asian herbal tonic traditions into a line of craft bitters and functional beverages designed to create memorable drinking experiences. He is joined by bartender Kyle West, Strongwater's beverage engineer, who crafts the company's 'potions' into a portfolio of non-alcoholic beverages, botanical mixers, sparkling tonics, bitters, and functional beverages. Alex Kayir leads Strongwater's sales efforts. Products include Grapefruit Soda, Black Walnut Bitters and Spicy Bonfire Bitters have won numerous Bartender Spirit Awards, SIP Awards and Good Food Awards.

"Our offerings were created for people who want more from what they pour," says Andresen. "Joining forces with The Perfect Purée allows us to stay true to that mission while reaching new audiences across the country."

The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley plans to leverage its extensive foodservice and hospitality distribution network to accelerate Strongwater's growth in bars, restaurants, hotels and specialty retail channels throughout the United States.

Strongwater's products will be featured in cocktails and spirit-free offerings at The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley's booth (#8B-759) during Bar Convent Brooklyn, June 9–10 at Industry City in Brooklyn, New York.

About The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley

The Perfect Purée is a premium fruit ingredient portfolio for culinary and beverage professionals that empowers creativity across the menu—from savory to sweet, dishes to desserts, and cocktails to coffee. For nearly 40 years, the brand has been a trusted industry partner known for the unmatched quality and consistency of its products, as well as its diversity of flavors—including signature staples like Strawberry, Red Raspberry and Tangerine, alongside specialty varieties like Lychee, Soursop, and Tamarind. The leading U.S. producer of premium fruit purées, The Perfect Puréeʼs portfolio also includes its signature frozen fruit purées and concentrates, Tastecraft® Freeze-Dried Fruit, culinary-inspired craft fruit syrups, and Perfect Fruit Foams™, a groundbreaking new product category. Together, these formats offer chefs and bartenders a flexible, fruit-forward system that supports experimentation, efficiency, and creative expression without compromise. With foodservice distribution throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, The Perfect Purée is relied upon by restaurants, hotels, bars, bakeries, brewers and manufacturers alike. For more information, visit www.perfectpuree.com, or follow @theperfectpuree on Instagram and Facebook.

About Strongwater

Founded in Colorado by Nick Andresen, Strongwater creates botanical beverages, bitters and mixers inspired by herbal traditions from around the world. Built on a passion for flavor exploration and meaningful moments, Strongwater crafts drinks designed to elevate rituals both social and personal.

Media Contact:

Montia Garcia, Director of Marketing

The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley

[email protected]

707.261.5100 x 141

SOURCE The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley