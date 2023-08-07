The Personal Care Appliances Market to grow by USD 5,889.16 million from 2022 to 2027; The rise in online sales to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal care appliances market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,889.16 million, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Global Personal Care Appliances Market

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period.

- The rise in online sales of personal care appliances is the primary trend shaping the global personal care appliances market growth.

- The personal care appliances market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% between 2022 and 2027.

- Amika LLC, Andis Co., Beauty Quest Group, Colgate Palmolive Co., Conair Corp., Coty Inc., Drybar Holdings LLC, Dyson Group Co., Elchim Spa, Farouk Systems Inc., FKA, Distributing Co. LLC, IkonicWorld, Koninklijke Philips NV, Olivia Garden Int . Inc, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., T3 Micro Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Velecta Paramount, Wahl Clipper Corp.

- The primary driving force behind the global personal care appliances market's growth is the increase in consumers' discretionary income. However, high maintenance and regular upgradation requirements for personal care appliances are major challenges impeding the growth

- APAC is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period

Personal care appliances market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The personal care appliances market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer personal care appliances in the market are Amika LLC, Andis Co., Beauty Quest Group, Colgate Palmolive Co., Conair Corp., Coty Inc., Drybar Holdings LLC, Dyson Group Co., Elchim Spa, Farouk Systems Inc., FKA Distributing Co. LLC, IkonicWorld, Koninklijke Philips NV, Olivia Garden Int. Inc, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., T3 Micro Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Velecta Paramount, and Wahl Clipper Corp., and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Amika LLC - The company offers personal care appliances such as hair straighteners, hair curlers, hair dryers, and facial rollers.

The company offers personal care appliances such as hair straighteners, hair curlers, hair dryers, and facial rollers. Beauty Quest Group - The company offers personal care appliances under its brand Rusk Hairs.

The company offers personal care appliances under its brand Rusk Hairs. Colgate Palmolive Co. - The company offers personal care appliances such as Colgate 360 Charcoal Sonic powdered electric toothbrushes.

Personal Care Appliances Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channels (offline and online), and products (hair care appliances, hair removal appliances, and oral care appliances)

The market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Offline sales channels include specialty stores, department stores, and mass retailers. Companies are pursuing online-to-offline (O2O) business strategies that increase revenue through offline channels while delivering seamless digital experiences. O2O offers benefits such as in-store pickup of online purchases, online purchases in physical stores, and returns of online purchases at designated physical locations. Thus, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the personal care appliances market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global personal care appliances market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The market in the region is highly competitive, with established brands such as Philips, Panasonic, and Shiseido. Major companies focus on innovation and new product launches to keep up with market trends. Furthermore, consumers in countries such as China , Japan , and South Korea prefer high-quality and technologically advanced personal care appliances due to the growing awareness of personal care. Thus, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Personal Care Appliances Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increase in consumers' discretionary income is a key factor driving market growth. The market is growing as consumers with high disposable income invest in premium personal care devices, including smart, innovative, and quality products. With increased purchasing power, consumers are prioritizing self-care and grooming, continuing to purchase items such as hair dryers and hair straighteners to achieve a professional look at home. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rise in online sales of personal care appliances is a major trend in the market. Some companies, such as Dyson and Phillips, sell their products through both physical stores and online platforms. Online channels offer greater product visibility and a diverse range of products. Additionally, increasingly busy lifestyles and time constraints are driving consumers to purchase personal care devices online. This trend encourages the use of online shopping portals for purchasing personal care products. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

High maintenance and regular upgradation requirements for personal care appliances are significant challenges restricting the market growth. The cost of owning and maintaining personal care appliances can be high due to frequent upgrades, resulting in low affordability. To avoid such costs, customers may choose lower quality, cheaper options or look for alternative solutions. Regular product upgrades can also lead to technological obsolescence. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Personal Care Appliances Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the personal care appliances market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the personal care appliances market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the personal care appliances market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of personal care appliances market companies.

The facial makeup market is projected to increase by USD 25.38 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (foundation face powder, concealer bronzer, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The demand for BB and CC creams is a driving factor in the facial makeup market.

The E-cigarette and Vape market is projected to increase by USD 66.83 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.41% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (modular e-cigarette, next-generation products, rechargeable e-cigarette, and disposable e-cigarette), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The Higher safety compared to other tobacco products is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Personal Care Appliances Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,889.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amika LLC, Andis Co., Beauty Quest Group, Colgate Palmolive Co., Conair Corp., Coty Inc., Drybar Holdings LLC, Dyson Group Co., Elchim Spa, Farouk Systems Inc., FKA Distributing Co. LLC, IkonicWorld, Koninklijke Philips NV, Olivia Garden Int. Inc, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., T3 Micro Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Velecta Paramount, and Wahl Clipper Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

