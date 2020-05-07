The Personal Care Services Industry & COVID-19 - Set to Experience a Low CAGR of 1% During 2019-2020, and Recover to a Moderate 8% During 2021-2023

DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Care Services Market Report 2020-2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal care services market is expected to grow from $344.4 billion in 2019 to $347.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $430.6 billion in 2023.



North America was the largest region in the global personal care services market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 33% of the global personal care services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global personal care services market.



Beauty salons are using organic products to cater to the need of customers demanding the use of safer personal care products. Organic products are prepared using natural and organic ingredients without the use of harmful chemicals. Using locally-sourced raw materials makes organic products more accessible and affordable. Some of the organic products being utilized by hair salons include organic hair oil, hair spray, shampoos, hair gels, hair colors, dyes and other hair styling products.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider personal care services market, and compares it with other markets.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Personal Care Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Personal Care Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Personal Care Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Personal Care Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Personal Care Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Personal Care Services Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Personal Care Services Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Personal Care Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Personal Care Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Personal Care Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Personal Care Services Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Personal Care Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Beauty Salons

Diet And Weight Reducing Centers

Spas & Massage

Other Personal Care Services

11. Personal Care Services Market Segments

11.1. Global Beauty Salons Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Hair Salons; Body Beauty Salons; Nail Salons

11.2. Global Diet And Weight Reducing Centers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Fitness Centers; Slimming Centers; Consulting Services; Online Weight Loss Programs; Others

11.3. Global Spas & Massage Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Salon Spa; Hotel Spa; Destination Spa; Medical Spa; Mineral/ Thermal Spa; Others(Airport Spa And Cruise Spa)

11.4. Global Other Personal Care Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Tattoo Parlors; Hair Replacement Services; Other Services



12. Personal Care Services Market Metrics

12.1. Personal Care Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Personal Care Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



