The Pet Lovers Behind ACANA® Pet Food Unveil First-Of-Its-Kind Food, ACANA Rescue Care for Adopted Dogs, to Help Dogs in the U.S. Thrive

As part of the launch, the pet lovers behind ACANA pet food created the Forever Project, a supportive program that includes the official multi-year pet food sponsorship with Best Friends Animal Society ® , an organization that works with a network of more than 3,300 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide.

The sponsorship will feed up to 2.5 million meals to animals at Best Friends Animal Society's Lifesaving Centers and sanctuary each year, representing half of the total 5 million meals the company will give back to numerous pet organizations this year. Specifically, the sponsorship with Best Friends Animal Society will help contribute toward the organization's primary goal which is to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025.

"We are so excited to launch a partnership with the ACANA pet food team as part of the Forever Project, especially during National Feed A Rescue Pet Week," said Julie Castle, Best Friends Animal Society CEO. "We are grateful for the team's continued commitment in supporting shelter animals."

This support from the pet lovers at ACANA will cover the substantial cost, lift and effort of feeding the animals that are cared for by Best Friends Animal Society, and in turn the organization can redirect those much-needed funds toward lifesaving programs.

When it comes to successful dog adoptions, finding a dog is only part of the equation. In fact, the first few months are critical to determine whether the new addition is likely to stay part of the family for a lifetime.

A recent survey conducted by the pet lovers behind ACANA found more than eight-in-ten (85%) dog owners report experiencing some sort of challenge with their pet when they first welcome them home.

"Our team at ACANA pet food has a long history of, and commitment to, supporting and donating to pet rescue organizations, and we want to take it one step further," said Jennifer Beechen, vice president of marketing for ACANA pet food. "Not only are we increasing our food donations to help rescue animals through Best Friends Animal Society, but we've crafted the first food in the U.S. that specifically meets the needs of rescue dogs to help them thrive through the transition from being rescued to entering their forever home."

New Nutrition for Transitions

Nearly all pet owners (92%) believe they offer their pet the best of the best in terms of food quality. But one-in-three (36%) pet owners say they get confused about what types of foods are best for their pet, according to the same survey findings.

ACANA Rescue Care for Adopted Dogs is a high-quality dry dog food made with 55%* premium animal ingredients and balanced with 45%** wholesome grains, vegetables, fruit, botanicals and nutrients. It's suitable for all life stages from puppy to senior, and the new line includes two recipes – Free-Run Poultry, Liver & Whole Oats and Red Meat, Liver & Whole Oats. Here's what makes the recipes unique:

Veterinarian developed: Developed specifically with rescue dogs in mind, the food was formulated by the company's in-house veterinarian and informed by shelter research and reviews by external veterinarians.

Developed specifically with rescue dogs in mind, the food was formulated by the company's in-house veterinarian and informed by shelter research and reviews by external veterinarians. Antioxidants help support the immune system: Recipes contain vitamin C (ascorbic acid), vitamin E, Omega-3, DHA, and EPA.

Recipes contain vitamin C (ascorbic acid), vitamin E, Omega-3, DHA, and EPA. Bone broth for flavor: Beef or chicken bone broth add a flavor that dogs will love, making it a tempting meal, even if they are skittish about new foods.

Beef or chicken bone broth add a flavor that dogs will love, making it a tempting meal, even if they are skittish about new foods. Fish oil helps support skin and coat health: Fish oil provides a great source of bio-available omega-3 and 6 fatty acids.

Fish oil provides a great source of bio-available omega-3 and 6 fatty acids. Prebiotics and fiber to help support digestion: Recipes feature ingredients like dried chicory root, oat groats, whole oats and whole pumpkin.

Recipes feature ingredients like dried chicory root, oat groats, whole oats and whole pumpkin. Chamomile: The ingredient is known for its soothing qualities in humans and can be fed to dogs in food or supplements.

Starting July 2021, you'll find ACANA Rescue Care for Adopted Dogs in stores and online. For more information and to learn where to purchase, visit acana.com/ACANARescueCare.

*Approximate and derived from the unprocessed state of the ingredients.

**We also add essential vitamins and minerals, natural preservatives and probiotics.

About Champion Petfoods

Founded in a small town in Alberta, Canada, Champion Petfoods' purpose is To Earn Pet Lover Trust Every Day so Pets Thrive for a Lifetime. At Champion, we have been pioneers in crafting premium food for dogs and cats since 1985. We specialize in making foods that are Biologically Appropriate to nourish as nature intended. That means we start with the finest WholePrey ingredients from both fresh and raw animal sources. All of our ingredients have been selected from carefully curated suppliers whom we know and trust. Our foods are crafted by passionate nutrition and health experts in world class kitchens, and as Pet Lovers ourselves, we strive for the highest quality and safety in every ORIJEN and ACANA product we make. Champion exports to nearly 100 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com.

SOURCE Champion Petfoods

Related Links

https://championpetfoods.com/en

