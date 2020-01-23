The Pharmacovigilance Market: 2019 Survey-Findings Report

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacovigilance Market Dynamics and Service Provider Benchmarking (2nd Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Staying current on market dynamics and trends in the pharma world is a tall order.

The publisher surveyed 100 decision-makers in the pharmacovigilance space to gather their insights regarding the market and where it's heading. Survey respondents shared their experience regarding how their companies' pharmacovigilance activities are split between processes, how much of their work is outsourced and to what types of providers, and both in-house and outsourced personnel locations.



When the publisher gathers data on selection and performance, two audiences are typically in mind:

The first audience is the sponsor companies. The researchers want to help decision-makers at sponsor organizations understand how peers in the industry select providers and how providers have performed for recent customers.

The second audience is the providers. The publisher strives to assist providers in understanding how they are viewed through the eyes of their customers so they can better promote their strengths and improve areas where they may be falling short.



Study Sponsors

Insights on the current pharmacovigilance market and what it is expected to look like in the next three years

Trends in technology use for pharmacovigilance activities, including approaches to social media and ways to make pharmacovigilance work less manual

How decision-makers in the industry select providers and how providers have performed for recent customers

CROs, Pharmacovigilance Providers, and Software Providers

Which pharmacovigilance/drug safety activities are most prevalent, and which are most commonly outsourced

The most critical capabilities customers are searching for when selecting a pharmacovigilance provider

Which providers top the lists for perceived leadership, familiarity, proposal volume, and reported use of their pharmacovigilance services

How your company's performance is rated along with a variety of attributes and how competitors perform along the same dimensions

Key Topics Covered



INTRODUCTION



METHODOLOGY

Respondent Demographics and Qualifications

Number of Ratings per Provider

Number of Ratings per Software

6 MAJOR SECTIONS



PHARMACOVIGILANCE MARKET AND OUTSOURCING DYNAMICS

Primary Section Takeaways

Pharmacovigilance Activities by Process

Pharmacovigilance Activities by Life Cycle Stage

The proportion of Pharmacovigilance Activities Outsourced

Case Processing Spend by Organization Type

Regulatory Reporting Spend by Organization Type

Benefit-Risk Management Spend by Organization Type

Outsourcing Frequency by Service

Location of In-house Pharmacovigilance Employees

Location of Outsourced Pharmacovigilance Personnel

PROVIDER SELECTION

Primary Section Takeaways

Preferred Providers

Frequency of Use

Number of Preferred Providers

Use of a Single Pharmacovigilance Provider

Most Important Capabilities for Pharmacovigilance Provider

PROVIDER PERCEPTIONS AND INTERACTIONS

Primary Section Takeaways

Pharmacovigilance Provider Leaders, Unprompted

Pharmacovigilance Provider Leaders, Prompted

Pharmacovigilance Provider Familiarity

Pharmacovigilance Providers to Include in RFP Process

Pharmacovigilance Provider Usage

Summary Table

PROVIDER AND SOFTWARE PERFORMANCE

Primary Section Takeaways

A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations

Performance Across Service Providers

Provider Performance: Capabilities

Provider Performance: Management/Delivery

Performance Across Softwares

Software Performance: Capabilities

Software Performance: Quality/Usability

TRENDS IN PHARMACOVIGILANCE

Primary Section Takeaways

Database Structure Used

Adverse Event Sources

How to Make Pharmacovigilance Work Less Manual

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Pharmacovigilance Technologies

Social Media

Use of Social Media to Search for Patient Health Concerns

Use of Social Media to Capture Adverse Events

Effect on Pharmacovigilance Activities and Budget

In-house Pharmacovigilance Employees Personnel

STUDY DATA

Pharmacovigilance Activities by Process

Proportion of Pharmacovigilance Activities Outsourced

Pharmacovigilance Activities by Life Cycle Stage

Location of In-house Pharmacovigilance Employees

Location of Outsourced Pharmacovigilance Personnel

Use of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers Currently In 3 Years

Case Processing Spend by Organization Type

Regulatory Reporting Spend by Organization Type

Benefit-Risk Management Spend by Organization Type

Use of a Single Pharmacovigilance Provider

Outsourcing Frequency by Service

Most Important Capabilities for Pharmacovigilance Provider

Pharmacovigilance Provider Leaders, Unprompted Other Responses

Pharmacovigilance Provider Leaders, Prompted

Pharmacovigilance Provider Familiarity

Pharmacovigilance Providers to Include in RFP Process

Pharmacovigilance Provider Usage

Pharmacovigilance Provider Performance Drill-downs

Accenture

Activa CRO

Apcer Life Sciences

Ashfield Healthcare, formerly Drug Safety Alliance

Bioclinica

Chiltern, a Covance company

Cognizant

Covance

Drug Safety Navigator

ICON

IQVIA, formerly Quintiles

Kinapse, a Syneos Health Company

Medpace

MMS Holdings

Navitas Life Sciences

NDA Group

Oviya Medsafe

Parexel

PharmaLex

PharSafer

PPD

PRA/RPS

Premier Research

PrimeVigilance

ProPharma Group

PROSAR Pharmacovigilance

Quanticate

RxLogix

Sciformix, a Covance company

SGS

SJ Pharma Consulting

Symogen

Syneos Health, formerly INC Research and inVentiv Health

Tata

UBC

ZEINCRO

Use of Safety Databases and Data Capture Tools

Database Performance Drill-downs

AB-Cube

AgilePV

Appian

Aris Global ARISg (data capture)

EudraVigilance Database Management System

EXTEDO

FAERS (FDA Adverse Event Reporting System)

Genpact, including CommonWealth Informatics

Individual Case Safety Reports/ICSR Databases

In-house developed database

My Meds and me

Online Business Applications, Inc., IRMS-AE - Adverse Event Software

Oracle Argus Safety (database)/Oracle Empirica (data capture)

PharmacoSoftware vigiS3

RxLogix

SAS

Sparta Systems, TrackWise

VigiBase

Database Structure Used

Adverse Event Sources

How to Make Pharmacovigilance Work Less Manual

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Pharmacovigilance Technologies

Use of Social Media to Search for Patient Health Concerns

Use of Social Media to Capture Adverse Events

Social Media's Effect on Pharmacovigilance Activities and Budget

DEMOGRAPHICS

Company Type

Company Size

Headquarters Location

Office Location

Job Title

Decision-making Responsibility

Visibility into Safety Activities

Pharmacovigilance/Drug Safety Responsibilities

Type of Pharmacovigilance/Drug Safety Responsibilities

Pharmacovigilance/Drug Safety Responsibilities by Phase

