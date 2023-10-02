The Philadelphia Inquirer Unveils Bold New Large-Scale Brand Campaign

News provided by

The Philadelphia Inquirer

02 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

The multiplatform creative campaign, produced by Philly-based firm Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners, will blanket the region and reposition the 194-year-old icon.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Inquirer (Inquirer.com) today launched its first large-scale creative brand campaign in decades, with immediate visibility throughout Philly on more than 60 billboards and other digital and print placements.

Produced by award-winning Philadelphia-based firm Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners, the provocative campaign utilizes a distinctly Philly voice to inspire people to reframe outdated perceptions of the city and the 194-year-old Inquirer, whose identities are inseparable.

Continue Reading

A startling phrase — "Unsubscribe From / Subscribe To" — runs throughout the creative and is sure to get people talking with sharp copy and bold visual treatment of The Inquirer's "I" logo that breaks out of convention. The campaign is expected to reach over 70% of the market with over 50 million impressions in its first year.

"The Inquirer has been telling the region's story every day since 1829," said Inquirer Publisher and CEO Lisa Hughes. "It was time to remind people that we're a thriving, multiplatform brand with news, culture, food and sports coverage, and we can feed your Philly bias like no one else."

The campaign's graphics and text showcase The Inquirer's range of high-quality, Philly-first journalism. Unique imagery and phrases — from "Corrupt and Contented" to water ice to "Go Birds" — leave no doubt that the campaign is of Philly and for Philly, like The Inquirer. 

"From the jump, our agency was all in to wake up a new generation to the 'Always Philly' perspective that only The Inky brings. Although we work with clients all over the world, our heart and that large prideful chip you see on our shoulder is our deep-rooted Philly showing, so we understand how vital The Inquirer is to our city," said Steve Red, President and Co-Chief Creative Officer of Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners.

The brand campaign's launch includes a full takeover of today's print and digital editions of The Inquirer as well as Inquirer.com.

Media Contact:
Evan Benn
ebenn@inquirer.com

SOURCE The Philadelphia Inquirer

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.