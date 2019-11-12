THE PIANO GUYS Debut Music Video For "THE AVENGERS / PORTALS"

NEW PIANO & CELLO MEDLEY FEATURING ALAN SILVESTRI'S COMPOSITIONS FROM THE AVENGERS & AVENGERS: END GAME AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE NOW

News provided by

Sony Music Masterworks

Nov 12, 2019, 12:32 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for their incredibly original instrumental covers and stunning visual companions, THE PIANO GUYS today debut the visual for their newest track, "THE AVENGERS / PORTALS" – watch hereAvailable everywhere now, the piano and cello medley combines award-winning composer Alan Silvestri's much-loved compositions from Marvel's The Avengers and Avengers: End Game films. 

The Piano Guys release new track and video entitled ‘The Avengers / Portals’
Of the new track and video, THE PIANO GUYS say, "After receiving so many requests from our audience, we had to jump into the Marvel world and test our piano and cello prowess in performing the 'super' themes from the world's greatest superhero story, AVENGERS! We thought it was a perfect opportunity to collaborate with the prolific YouTuber, Rousseau, to create a fun, visual performance for our music video." 

Since formally introducing themselves in 2011 on YouTube, The Piano Guys – Steven Sharp Nelson, Jon Schmidt, Al Van der Beek and Paul Anderson – unassumingly arrived as a musical phenomenon. Over the course of six studio records, two Christmas releases, and a fan favorite live album, they have impressively nearly 3 billion global audio streams, clocked upwards of 1.8 billion YouTube views, earned six No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top Classical Albums Chart, sold out concerts in almost every corner of the world, averaged nearly 2 million unique monthly listeners on Spotify, and attracted a diehard audience. Not to mention, they've appeared in The New York TimesFast CompanyBuzzFeedMashable, and People, were featured on CBS Sunday Morning and performed on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.

THE PIANO GUYS – THE AVENGERS / PORTALS
LISTEN: ThePianoGuys.lnk.to/Avengers-PortalsPR
WATCH: https://youtu.be/YHKa83UZbgU

THE PIANO GUYS – TOUR DATES

DATE

CITY, STATE

VENUE

Thu, November 14

Minneapolis, MN

Orpheum Theatre

Fri, November 15

Rockford, IL

Coronado Performing Arts Center

Sat, November 16

Omaha, NE

Orpheum Theater

Tue, November 19

St. Louis, MO

Fabulous Fox

Wed, November 20

Kalamazoo, MI

Miller Auditorium

Thu, November 21

Midland, MI

Midland Center for the Arts

Fri, November 22

Waukegan, IL

Genesee Theatre

Sat, November 23

Louisville, KY

Louisville Palace Theatre

Wed, December 4

Cedar City, UT

America First Event Center

Tue, December 17

Salina, KS

Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

Wed, December 18

Kansas City, MO

Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland

Fri, December 20

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Smart Home Arena

Fri, January 17

Palm Desert, CA

McCallum Theatre

Sat, January 18**

Palm Desert, CA**

McCallum Theatre**

Tue, January 21

Modesto, CA

Gallo Center for the Arts

Wed, January 22

Los Angeles, CA

Microsoft Theater

Thu, January 23

San Diego, CA

San Diego Civic Theatre

Fri, January 24

San Jose, CA

San Jose Civic

Sat, January 25**

Las Vegas, NV**

Smith Center**

Sat, May 2**

Anchorage, AK**

Atwood Concert Hall**

**Denotes matinee and evening show

CONNECT WITH THE PIANO GUYS
Website · Facebook · Twitter · Instagram · YouTube

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.

CONTACTS
Larissa Slezak · Jamie Bertel
Sony Music Masterworks 

SOURCE Sony Music Masterworks

