THE PIANO GUYS Debut Music Video For "THE AVENGERS / PORTALS"
NEW PIANO & CELLO MEDLEY FEATURING ALAN SILVESTRI'S COMPOSITIONS FROM THE AVENGERS & AVENGERS: END GAME AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE NOW
Nov 12, 2019, 12:32 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for their incredibly original instrumental covers and stunning visual companions, THE PIANO GUYS today debut the visual for their newest track, "THE AVENGERS / PORTALS" – watch here. Available everywhere now, the piano and cello medley combines award-winning composer Alan Silvestri's much-loved compositions from Marvel's The Avengers and Avengers: End Game films.
Of the new track and video, THE PIANO GUYS say, "After receiving so many requests from our audience, we had to jump into the Marvel world and test our piano and cello prowess in performing the 'super' themes from the world's greatest superhero story, AVENGERS! We thought it was a perfect opportunity to collaborate with the prolific YouTuber, Rousseau, to create a fun, visual performance for our music video."
Since formally introducing themselves in 2011 on YouTube, The Piano Guys – Steven Sharp Nelson, Jon Schmidt, Al Van der Beek and Paul Anderson – unassumingly arrived as a musical phenomenon. Over the course of six studio records, two Christmas releases, and a fan favorite live album, they have impressively nearly 3 billion global audio streams, clocked upwards of 1.8 billion YouTube views, earned six No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top Classical Albums Chart, sold out concerts in almost every corner of the world, averaged nearly 2 million unique monthly listeners on Spotify, and attracted a diehard audience. Not to mention, they've appeared in The New York Times, Fast Company, BuzzFeed, Mashable, and People, were featured on CBS Sunday Morning and performed on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.
THE PIANO GUYS – THE AVENGERS / PORTALS
THE PIANO GUYS – TOUR DATES
|
DATE
|
CITY, STATE
|
VENUE
|
Thu, November 14
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Orpheum Theatre
|
Fri, November 15
|
Rockford, IL
|
Coronado Performing Arts Center
|
Sat, November 16
|
Omaha, NE
|
Orpheum Theater
|
Tue, November 19
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Fabulous Fox
|
Wed, November 20
|
Kalamazoo, MI
|
Miller Auditorium
|
Thu, November 21
|
Midland, MI
|
Midland Center for the Arts
|
Fri, November 22
|
Waukegan, IL
|
Genesee Theatre
|
Sat, November 23
|
Louisville, KY
|
Louisville Palace Theatre
|
Wed, December 4
|
Cedar City, UT
|
America First Event Center
|
Tue, December 17
|
Salina, KS
|
Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
|
Wed, December 18
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland
|
Fri, December 20
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Vivint Smart Home Arena
|
Fri, January 17
|
Palm Desert, CA
|
McCallum Theatre
|
Sat, January 18**
|
Palm Desert, CA**
|
McCallum Theatre**
|
Tue, January 21
|
Modesto, CA
|
Gallo Center for the Arts
|
Wed, January 22
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Microsoft Theater
|
Thu, January 23
|
San Diego, CA
|
San Diego Civic Theatre
|
Fri, January 24
|
San Jose, CA
|
San Jose Civic
|
Sat, January 25**
|
Las Vegas, NV**
|
Smith Center**
|
Sat, May 2**
|
Anchorage, AK**
|
Atwood Concert Hall**
|
**Denotes matinee and evening show
