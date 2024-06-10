The Pickle Pad Opens in Tallahassee

The Pickle Pad Announces Soft Opening of First Location in Tallahassee, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pickle Pad, a brand-new franchise concept under the Indoor Active Brands portfolio has opened the doors to an iconic "eatertainment" center in Tallahassee. The indoor pickleball playground that features Crave Social Eatery, a chef-inspired restaurant, and over 20 gaming options including social and yard games, announced its soft opening this week.

"We are so excited to take this next step in the journey of creating The Pickle Pad concept and making our mark on the industry and within the local Tallahassee community with this unique venue," said Mike Rotondo, Chief Executive Officer of Indoor Active Brands. "Our focus is on building the ultimate destination for outrageous pickleball fun in Tallahassee and nationwide as we expand. We cannot wait to bring this unforgettable experience to family, friends, and guests of all ages!"

Located at 1925 N. Monroe Street, The Pickle Pad Tallahassee is a 27,000-square-foot facility offering an unforgettable experience for both pickleball enthusiasts and novices in the community. Beyond pickleball courts, lessons, and league play, gaming options will include an innovative pickleball simulator and a full selection of fan favorite backyard bar games like cornhole, foosball, darts, and supersized dominos.

Whether guests visit to exercise, socialize, or have a relaxing dining experience at Crave Social Eatery, The Pickle Pad Tallahassee aims to be the ideal destination for gathering. Following the location's soft opening on June 5th, The Pickle Pad is open to all for walk-ins and reservations Monday-Thursday 7am-10pm, Friday 7am-11pm, and weekends 8am-11pm. The venue can also be booked for private events of all sizes, including full venue buyouts of 350+ people. For those interested in perfecting their game, different levels of membership packages are available for both the "Avid Pickleball Player" and the "Social Pickleball Player" that offer discounted court time and exclusive booking options including members-only playing hours.

As part of the Indoor Active Brands portfolio, The Pickle Pad joins its well-established sister company Altitude Trampoline Park. Brought to you by experts in both the restaurant and indoor activity industries, The Pickle Pad is the perfect place for guests who are looking to play pickleball and those who are relaxing with good company. As The Pickle Pad expands, each location will also feature Crave Social Eatery, where guests can dine in the restaurant or courtside.

Indoor Active Brands has recently launched The Pickle Pad's franchising program and has plans to expand across the nation. The Pickle Pad is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. specifically in the Southeast and Midwest regions. To learn more about franchise opportunities, contact Robert Morris, vice president of development, at [email protected] or visit https://www.thepicklepad.com/franchise/.

About The Pickle Pad:

The Pickle Pad is an indoor pickleball and entertainment experience featuring multiple courts, spectator seating and open green spaces with social and lawn games. Each location also offers Crave Social Eatery, a full-service, chef-inspired restaurant where guests can dine in the restaurant or courtside. The space is welcoming and offers something for everyone and any athletic level. The Pickle Pad is part of Indoor Active Brands, which also owns Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the largest entertainment brands in the world. For more information about The Pickle Pad visit https://www.thepicklepad.com/.

About Crave Social Eatery:

Crave Social Eatery is both a quick and full-service, chef-inspired restaurant where guests can dine in the restaurant or courtside. The innovative menu offers something for all as it is geared toward light, fresh food that fits an active lifestyle and includes a curated selection of beer, wine, and drinks. Beyond the delicious food and beverages, Crave Social Eatery is a fun, welcoming environment where guests can relax and socialize outside of home and work seven days a week. For more information about Crave Social Eatery visit https://www.thepicklepad.com/#crave.

About Indoor Active Brands:

Indoor Active Brands is a platform company focused on owning and operating franchising concepts in the indoor family entertainment industry. Created by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands currently consists of Altitude Trampoline Park and The Pickle Pad. Indoor Active Brands leverages years of experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to provide unmatched support for its franchisees. For more information about Indoor Active Brands visit https://www.indooractivebrands.com/.

SOURCE The Pickle Pad