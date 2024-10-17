THE PICKLR EXPANDS ITS PREMIERE PICKLEBALL FRANCHISE INTO CANADA

North America's Fastest-Growing Indoor Pickleball Facility to Open 65 Clubs in Canada

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Picklr , North America's fastest-growing indoor pickleball franchise, announced today its expansion into Canada through a Master Franchise Agreement with TPC Development Corporation. This strategic partnership will deliver more indoor pickleball facilities to a rapidly-growing community of pickleball players in Canada.

Courtesy of The Picklr

The agreement grants TPC exclusive rights to develop, open and operate all of The Picklr Clubs in Canada, outside of Quebec. TPC plans to open 65 locations across several Canadian provinces and territories, including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland, and the Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut. The first Picklr location will open in Toronto in 2025, marking a significant milestone in bringing more indoor pickleball options to Canadian players.

With development oversight and ongoing support from The Picklr's corporate team in Utah, these Canadian locations will have the same aesthetic, amenities, programming and membership offerings as the U.S. clubs.

"We recognized the tremendous competitive advantage that The Picklr has developed to address the opportunity for indoor pickleball facilities in the US." said Bernie Plett, CEO of TPC Development. "We are confident that the Canadian market will benefit from the years of experience that is now available across Canada for professional pickleball facility design and construction, membership programs, customer experience, venue sponsorships, merchandise and the full programming available to players of all ages and skill levels."

"With our domestic strategy in full swing, heading into Canada as our first international expansion was a clear next step. With a goal of expanding into a minimum of 5 additional global markets by the end of 2025, it was hugely important to start with our neighbors to the north," said Scott Schubiger, Chief Growth Officer at The Picklr. "Partnering with TPC brings a wealth of success and experience to the table. Led by a proven executive team, they recognize the accelerated adoption rate of pickleball in Canada as being on the same trajectory as that in the US. We are thrilled that Canadian players of all ages will soon benefit from the industry-leading premier indoor pickleball playing experience."

The Picklr's entry into the Canadian market is poised to meet the same fast growing demand for indoor pickleball facilities in the United States. Year to date, The Picklr has sold more than 390 locations in 42 states, with plans to open at least 30 new clubs in 2024 and an additional 70 in 2025. For more information about The Picklr and its network of North American clubs, please visit https://thepicklr.com .

ABOUT THE PICKLR:

The Picklr is North America's fastest-growing network of premium indoor pickleball courts, offering an unparalleled experience for players of all skill levels. With more than 390 state-of-the-art clubs sold nationwide, The Picklr provides programs for beginners to pros, and a vibrant atmosphere. Membership to The Picklr includes access to all club locations nationwide, free court reservations, four clinics per month, and unlimited participation in leagues, competitive play/events and tournaments. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok for news on locations and tournaments, or visit https://thepicklr.com/franchise/ to learn more about owning a franchise.

ABOUT TPC DEVELOPMENT:

TPC Development Corporation is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company was founded by Bernie Plett who has a combined 40-year career in investment banking, finance and investment counseling and a love of sports, and Robert Lloyd, an experienced technology leader, education advocate, and sports investor with a distinguished career that includes serving as president of development and sales at Cisco Systems, and as CEO of Los Angeles based Virgin Hyperloop One. TPC brings a world-class team of investors and leadership to deliver an exceptional customer experience for Canadian Picklr franchisees and members alike.

