The Pines at Shrub Oak Marks One-Year Anniversary, Reporting Strong Outcomes for Neurodiverse Youth Requiring Intensive Psychiatric Support

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of The Pines at Shrub Oak, a specialized therapeutic residential program designed to support neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults—with or without an autism diagnosis—who require intensive psychiatric care. Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School in Mohegan Lake, New York, The Pines delivers an integrated model of treatment and education that helps students stabilize, build critical skills, and transition successfully to less restrictive environments.

Collaborative mural painted by The Pines at Shrub Oak staff and students.

In its first year, The Pines has grown to beyond 50% occupancy, reflecting the critical need for specialized therapeutic programming for neurodiverse youth with complex psychiatric profiles. The program is also demonstrating strong early outcomes: 100% of discharges have been to a less restrictive environment, underscoring The Pines' effectiveness in helping students stabilize and progress. The average length of stay for all discharged students has been approximately five months, highlighting the program's ability to deliver meaningful results within a clinically appropriate timeframe.

"The first year of The Pines has been an incredible testament to what is possible when neurodiverse youth receive the right combination of intensive clinical support and individualized education," said Andrew Dillenbeck, LCSW-R, MBA, inaugural director of The Pines and now Head of Programs at Shrub Oak International School. "Our team has remained deeply focused on helping students develop emotional and behavioral regulation, strengthen coping skills, and build a foundation for long-term success. We're proud that every discharge so far has been to a less restrictive environment, and we look forward to continuing to grow and serve families who urgently need this level of care."

The Pines provides a highly individualized continuum of services that include individual, group, and family therapy; medication management; life skill development; recreational engagement; and academic instruction tailored to each student's strengths and needs. The program is rooted in evidence-informed approaches, including Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), with skill development reinforced throughout both the school day and residential setting to support coping strategies, behavioral stability, and increased independence.

A distinctive feature of the program is that clinician offices are located directly within the classrooms, enabling students to access therapeutic support immediately and ensuring clinical goals remain closely integrated with learning and daily routines. Students also benefit from expressive modalities such as art therapy, providing an additional pathway for communication, emotional processing, and self-regulation.

Safety is foundational to The Pines. The program provides a secure, supervised residential setting, and the environment includes purposeful safety design features, including anti-ligature furniture and fixtures throughout, selected to reduce risk while preserving comfort and a warm residential feel.

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults—with or without an autism diagnosis—who require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;





The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and





Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, visit www.shruboak.org.

