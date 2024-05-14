The Pinkfong Company and Traveloka Team Up for 2024 Vacation Campaign to Bring Fun of Baby Shark to Travellers in Indonesia

"Let's travel the world with Traveloka and Baby Shark " is set to captivate travel enthusiasts and Pinkfong and Baby Shark fans in Indonesia with Baby Shark -themed promotions and activities

SEOUL, South Korea, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind the cultural icon Baby Shark, announced today that the company is teaming up with Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, for the 2024 summer vacation campaign "Let's travel the world with Traveloka and Baby Shark." The partnership includes a range of Baby Shark-themed promotional activities including special collaboration content, souvenirs, and shows that will bring joy and excitement to families in Indonesia during the vacation season.

"We are thrilled to team up with Traveloka to bring the excitement to vacation season in Indonesia with this vacation campaign," said Gemma Joo, Chief Business Officer at The Pinkfong Company. "Pinkfong and Baby Shark have captured the hearts of children and families around the world, and we believe this collaboration will bring immense joy and happiness to our fans in Indonesia as they embark on their adventures."

"School holidays are special for families, and Traveloka commits to be our consumers' reliable companion in making memories, especially family," said Iko Putera, CEO of Transport, Traveloka. "Traveloka presents offers for families to find inspiration and plan unforgettable trips. Traveloka's collaboration with The Pinkfong Company fulfills the need for quality family time during the school break. With this collaboration, consumers can plan exciting trips thanks to special offers and exclusive attractions with Pinkfong and Baby Shark, creating an unforgettable family vacation."

As part of the partnership, Pinkfong and Baby Shark will make their grand debut at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, the largest airport in Indonesia. The iconic characters will greet travelers of all ages through engaging displays and interactive installations, creating unforgettable moments as they embark on their exciting vacations.

In addition to debuting at Indonesian airports, The Pinkfong Company and Traveloka will release branded videos on their respective social media channels and nationwide linear channels in Indonesia. These videos will showcase the characters exploring various travel destinations and experiencing the ease and convenience of booking through Traveloka.

To further enhance the consumer experience, Traveloka also presents thousands of exclusive "Let's Travel The World with Traveloka and Baby Shark" special gift surprises in the form of sticker books, 3D puzzles, and Daddy Shark keyrings. Families with children under 10 years old can get this special limited edition souvenir by simply booking products at selected Traveloka partners such as Hotels, Xperience tickets and Flight tickets for the travel period from June 22, 2024 to July 7, 2024, terms and conditions and conditions applied.

To further engage with customers, Traveloka will also host the Pinkfong Shows in cities across Indonesia, so children and families can meet the beloved Baby Shark family in person.

The "Let's travel the world with Traveloka and Baby Shark" campaign will run from May 1, 2024, to July 31, 2024. For more information and updates, please visit the official websites of The Pinkfong Company and Traveloka.

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn .

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, offering users a seamless experience to explore and book a diverse array of travel products, accommodations, and tourist attractions. With an extensive portfolio, Traveloka facilitates ticket bookings for various transportation modes including flights, buses, trains, car rentals, and airport transfers as well as the largest inventory of accommodations in Southeast Asia, ranging from hotels and apartments to guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas, Traveloka is the platform with the most extensive accommodation and package options.

Traveloka is also a major player in the local services category (currently available in select countries), offering booking services for various recreational venues, activities, health clinics, and beauty services. Traveloka also provides financial solutions, payment options, and insurance to assist Southeast Asian communities in achieving their lifestyle aspirations. Traveloka has 24/7 customer service available in local languages and seamless transactions supported by over 30 payment methods. The Traveloka app has been downloaded over 131 million times, solidifying its position as the leading travel platform in Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: www.traveloka.com

SOURCE The Pinkfong Company