The Pitch contest comes back again to create opportunities with BBVA Compass and Houston Dynamo

"This contest has developed over the past few years we've done it, and it's turned into one of my favorite initiatives we've undertaken at the bank," said BBVA Compass Houston CEO Mark Montgomery. "We pride ourselves in doing all we can to support small businesses across our footprint, especially in an economically booming city like Houston. Small businesses are a big part of that prosperity, and this contest is one of the many ways we're giving back to entrepreneurship."

Similar to previous contests, The Pitch requires small business owners to submit their entry, detailing the nature of their operation, how they give back to the community, their growth plan and other aspects of their business. After the submission period ends, all entries are reviewed by a panel of judges comprised of BBVA Compass and Dynamo executives.

After shrinking the field of entries to four finalists, those four businesses will each create a video that embodies their business and why they should win the contest. Videos are uploaded to the Dynamo website, where fans will vote to help decide on a winner.

Along with the grand prize of $10,000 and free consultation, the winner also enjoys 2019 Dynamo season tickets.

"We are very excited to be supporting BBVA Compass on The Pitch once again. It is a truly unique contest that promotes and recognizes the spirit of small business," said Houston Dynamo President Chris Canetti. "As this tradition grows, I look forward to seeing the inspiring stories from the leading entrepreneurs in our community."

The Pitch has seen two previous winners during its existence, with JC Sports being crowned as the inaugural winner in 2016. Based in Humble, Texas, JC Sports operates as a youth indoor sports facility. The most recent winner, Small Places LLC, took home the top prize in 2017. The urban farm focuses on making agriculture in an urban setting sustainable, supporting of its community and profitable.

Potential contestants can learn more about the contest and where to submit entries at HoustonDynamo.com/BBVACompassPitch.

