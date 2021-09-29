The Place for Children with Autism Announces Kristin Schultz as Chief Financial Officer

Kristin has more than 15 years of progressive finance and accounting experience in privately owned, PE backed and public company settings, most recently serving as Senior Director of Corporate Accounting at R1 RCM, Inc., a revenue cycle management company with more than $1.2 billion in annual revenue.

"We are truly excited to welcome Kristin to the leadership team," said The Place CEO Allison O'Neill. "We look forward to leaning heavily on Kristin's deep accounting, finance and revenue cycle management experience to develop strategies that will allow the Company to continue its rapid expansion of our ABA therapy programs throughout Illinois and beyond."

"I am thrilled to join the growth-oriented and mission-driven team at The Place," said Kristin Schultz, "and am very eager to leverage my professional experiences to build a best-in-class finance, accounting and billing organization that will serve to advance the strategic goals of the Company and continue to enrich the lives of children with autism."

Kristin began her career in public accounting at Ernst & Young LLP, where she worked in a variety of industries, specializing in financial services. During her tenure at R1 RCM, Kristin advanced within the rapidly growing organization, beginning as an Internal Audit Manager, then progressing through roles of increasing responsibility within the accounting group including Accounting Manager, Director of Accounting, Assistant Controller and Senior Director of Accounting.

Kristin received a Bachelor of Science in Business, Accounting and Human Resources degree from The University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and is a Certified Public Accountant.

More About The Place for Children with Autism

The Place for Children with Autism provides a comprehensive approach to autism treatment that focuses on the highest quality therapy to enrich the lives of children with autism and their families across all communities. Utilizing one-to-one ABA therapy in a structured, center-based environment, our programs are designed with quality as the priority and support as the ongoing means to achieve it. We specialize in all developmental areas to help children build independence and school readiness skills to succeed. The Place for Children with Autism works with families from all economic backgrounds to find options that fit their needs.

