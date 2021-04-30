"The Playbook: Driving adoption" builds trust in digital clinical measurement

According to DiMe executive director Jennifer Goldsack, the goal is to drive broad adoption of digital-health technologies and establish The Playbook as "the gold standard" for successful remote monitoring.

"Leading organizations from life sciences, healthcare and technology have come together with colleagues from the patient and global regulatory communities to demonstrate how The Playbook can be used by clinicians, researchers and policymakers to make better decisions, faster," said Goldsack. "We are honored to have hosted this world-class collaboration and applaud the commitment of every participating organization to advancing the field while under the pressure of the greatest public health crisis of our lifetimes. This work offers a complete and comprehensive toolkit for developing and deploying effective and trustworthy digital clinical measures and I believe it will transform the field."

The new suite of Playbook resources are designed to provide relevant, accessible, and action-oriented resources on key topics for target audiences such as pharma, healthcare executives, policy makers, and front-line providers.

Participating organizations:

ActiGraph

Activinsights

American Pharmacists Association

Big Ideas Lab at Duke University

BlackThorn Therapeutics

Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health

Covance by Labcorp

Digital.Health

Elektra Labs

Eli Lilly and Company

The European Medicines Agency

Evidation Health

Genentech

Koneksa Health

Merck and Co., Inc.

MyoKardia

Open mHealth

Pfizer

physIQ

Savvy Coop

Scripps Research

Takeda

VivoSense

US Food & Drug Administration

Winterlight Labs

'Tours of Duty' are the cornerstone of DiMe's strategy for developing clinical quality evidence on a rapid tech timeline. They are collaborative, open-science sprint efforts of four to six months, each addressing a pressing challenge needed to advance the safe, effective, ethical, and equitable use of digital technologies to improve public health.

The Playbook and Playbook resources are available at https://playbook.dimesociety.org/

What Tour of Duty participants are saying:

"An experience that brought my vision of the future to the immediate present"

- Ariel E. Aguiló, MD, Senior Medical Director, Oncology, Covance by Labcorp

"Digital biomarkers are transforming the way we measure new medicines in clinical development. We're proud to be among the leaders in the life-sciences industry working to speed this evolution and make sure these innovative tools are changing the lives of patients."

- Chris Benko, CEO, Koneksa Health

"This Tour builds on The Playbook to make it more digestible and useful to those on the frontlines of driving innovation and the adoption of digital health tools."

- Ieuan Clay, Market Development and Innovation, Evidation Health

"Participating in the DiMe Tour of Duty provided an excellent opportunity to collaborate with fellow experts in the field of digital medicine and demonstrate the value and impact of including digital endpoints in clinical studies and decentralized trials."

- David Caouette, Executive Director, Head of Digital Data Science & the PfIRe Lab, ECD, Pfizer Pfizer

"It was a pleasure and an honor to participate in this work on The Playbook. It is not only what we created together, but also how we created it. What we created is tangible: all the resources created during the Tour of Duty are publicly available to be read, consulted, implemented, commented upon. How we created it is something less tangible that each of us will carry as an experience to be replicated: clear objectives, sparkling discussions within groups large and small, focus on the tasks at hand, active listening, and trust in DiMe's vision for the overall project."

- Simona Carini, Data Scientist, Open mHealth

"As medicine swiftly adopts new technologies during this COVID-19 era, it can be hard to figure out where you are on the map. The Playbook offers a "you are here" orientation and jumping off point with over 100 resources to best integrate safe, effective, and ethical digital clinical measures into your work."

- Andy Coravos, Co-founder and CEO, Elektra Labs

"The Playbook makes it easy for both newcomers and practitioners of digital health to find relevant materials and stay up-to-date on the latest guidance in care, research, and policy."

- Jessilyn Dunn, Assistant Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Department of Biostatistics & Bioinformatics, Duke University; Director, BIG IDEAs Lab, Duke University

"The Playbook will accelerate time-to-market, improve overall quality, align with regulatory expectations, and most importantly serve patients' needs. I'm proud of the work DiMe has done since the initial release of The Playbook, and of the team's drive for continuous improvement."

- Pablo Gersberg, Senior Vice President, Business Technology and Digital Health, Blackthorn Therapeutics

"The Tour was a terrific opportunity to come together with other leading companies and stakeholders from around the world to create the resources and roadmaps necessary to increase adoption of digital clinical measures. The Playbook provides practical "how-to" tools, as well as case studies to support executive buy-in, so we can truly measure what matters most to patients. My hat is off to DiMe for leading such a powerful, field shaping effort."

- Bray Patrick-Lake, MFS, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships, Evidation Health



"I'm confident that the resources we've produced through the Tour of Duty will be a game changer for the industry and for the patients who will ultimately benefit from these digital tools. With The Playbook in hand, I believe key stakeholders will finally be properly equipped to effectively bring digital measures into clinical studies."

- Jeremy Wyatt, CEO, The Actigraph

The Digital Medicine Society

The Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) is the professional society serving the digital medicine community. Together, we drive scientific progress and broad acceptance of digital medicine to enhance public health.

Media Contact: Jeanne Chung [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Medicine Society (DiMe)

Related Links

http://dimesociety.org

