The Plug Drink Unveils Enhanced 5.0 Formula, Embraces Innovation with Upgraded Taste Profile, New Certifications, and Boosted Herbal Concentration

What The 5.0 Formula Contains:

1-in-3 Americans (100 Million Americans) have fatty liver disease; it is a fast growing silent epidemic, which led to The Plug Drink's new and improved 5.0 formula. The formula boasts the highest herbal concentration (10.83g), while also lowering the calories (40 to 15) and the carbs (11g to 4g). The Plug's team of scientists in South Korea focused on enhancing the ingredients' efficiency to aid the consumer with the most natural form of recovery. After several extensive taste surveys and feedback from their existing customers, The Plug decided to further improve the flavor and scent profile for a revitalizing experience by harnessing the natural goodness of:

Lemon

Ginger

Apple

"Listening to our customers is our first priority and we were able to gather strong feedback and improve the overall smell and taste profile, and are excited for our best tasting formula yet," said Ray Kim, Co-Founder & CEO. The 5.0 formulation is currently only exclusively available at The Plug's website for the first 60 days, but will make its way into online and brick-and-mortar storefronts later on in 2024.

Brand New Certifications:

In addition, The Plug will expand their reach into new markets with the help of new certifications that took over a year to obtain. The Plug's 5.0 formula is now Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free, Kosher, and Plant-Based certified to align seamlessly with consumer dietary preferences and lifestyle choices. These certifications highlight the dedication to a healthier planet by promoting sustainable, plant-based, and ethically sourced ingredients — a step forward in The Plug's journey towards a more conscientious future. As a recipient of the 2023 Global Clean Environment Award, The Plug continues to create a more sustainable shopping experience and health-conscious choices for consumers, while reducing their carbon footprint.

Future Plans:

Due to popular demand through thousands of customer testimonials, The Plug also plans to introduce both 30-day and 60-day supplies of The Plug Pills in bottle form to cater to individuals seeking to extend their daily liver support. As a result of the Company's Mission, The Plug is bringing liver health awareness to all consumers by scaling through innovative formats of ingestion. "The Plug Drink 5.0 is not the peak of all that we have to offer," said Justin Kim, Co-Founder and COO. "We have lots of ideas in store, so that everyone can enjoy The Plug." The brand has future plans to add a powder form of The Plug as well to appeal to all American households. By continuing to actively listen to their loyal customer base with an unwavering commitment to excellence, The Plug solidifies their role as a true pioneer in the realm of liver health and beyond.

About The Plug

The Plug is an all-natural plant-based functional recovery brand focused on optimizing one's liver health. The Plug has two product lines, which include The Plug Drink and The Plug Pills. The Plug Drink beverage with electrolytes rapidly cleanses your liver of toxins, reduces unwelcomed symptoms after a night out, boosts your immune system, and keeps you properly hydrated. The Plug Pills are the newest addition where it combines The Plug Drink's herbal formulation along with Milk Thistle, Turmeric, and B Vitamins. The Plug's science-backed proprietary blend of 13 plants, flowers, and fruits has the highest herbal concentration (10.8g) compared to competitors. We are a lifestyle better-for-you wellness brand focused on optimizing everyone's lifestyles and productivity levels by educating people about the power of plants and herbs and bringing awareness to the liver. For more information about The Plug Drink, please visit www.theplugdrink.com , and follow on Instagram @theplugdrink . If you would like to be a brand ambassador, please sign up at www.theplugdrink.com.goaffpro.com .

