The Poetry Foundation and O, Miami Empower Teachers During the Summer Poetry Teachers Institute

MIAMI, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Poetry Foundation , which works to amplify poetry and celebrate poets; and O, Miami; the non-profit organization devoted to celebrating Miami through the lens of poetry, are thrilled to announce the return of the Summer Poetry Teachers Institute in Miami this July. 130 K-12 and community college instructors will study and discuss poetry with renowned poetry practitioners and expert teachers and develop lesson plans to bring back to their classrooms. The week-long Institute, which is back in person after three years of meeting virtually, offers participants a fresh, energizing approach to reading poems, invaluable materials for teaching, and new ways to invigorate their instructional habits and practices.

"After several years of convening virtually, we're thrilled to offer the Summer Poetry Teachers Institute in person in Miami once again," said Poetry Foundation vice president of programs and engagement, Ydalmi Noriega. "The rich conversations between participants, the expertise of the lead teachers, and the passion of the poets presenting seminars all feed the relationships we build this week. This allows teachers to discover and renew a joy for poetry to bring back to students in their classrooms this fall."

The eighth annual Institute (July 10–14, 2023) brings participants back to Miami, FL during a challenging time for South Florida educators. With conversations around managing book restrictions and integrating trauma-informed strategies, this year's Institute hopes to empower teachers to consider bold new approaches in education.

"Poetry class is a space where there are no wrong answers, where whatever you come up with is right because you came up with it," said O, Miami Founder & Executive Director, P. Scott Cunningham. "The joy and self-esteem that comes out of that has been really eye-opening to us. That also became our philosophy for any educational work we're doing, no matter what the age is, because honestly, adults need it too. We all need a place where you can be free to just be yourself, and whatever that means, with no judgments."

Institute organizers believe that poetry is broad and there is a place for everyone in poetry. With this in mind, organizers developed content and conversations around poets and poems that have been curated in inclusive and expansive ways. Participants learn how to identify multiple entry points and to approach poems without fear or expectation. The confidence and knowledge that they gain will help them instill a love of poetry and self expression in their students.

When: July 10 through July 14

Where: University of Miami Lakeside Village - 1280 Stanford Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Highlighted Events:

Opening Seminar by Janet Wong - Monday, July 10th 10:00–11:30AM



- 10:00–11:30AM Seminar by Adrian Matejka - Tuesday, July 11th 10:00–11:30AM



- 10:00–11:30AM Seminar by Juan Felipe Herrera - Thursday, July 13th 10:00–11:30AM



- 10:00–11:30AM Reception and Public Reading with Juan Felipe Herrera , Christell Victoria Roach , and Jaswinder Bolina - Thursday 5PM



, , and - Thursday Curriculum Fair - Friday 8:30-11:00am

Featured Poets:

