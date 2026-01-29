THE POINTS GUY ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE EIGHTH-ANNUAL TPG AWARDS

The 2026 awards celebrate excellence across the global travel landscape, honoring the best in travel, credit cards, and loyalty

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Points Guy (TPG), the trusted media platform focused on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending, announced the winners of the 2026 The Points Guy Awards . Now in its eighth year, the awards recognize industry leaders across all areas of the travel ecosystem, from top-tier reward credit cards and exclusive lounges to premier loyalty programs, airlines, hotels, and cruise lines.

This year's categories reflect the rapid evolution of travel and how consumers are navigating a shifting landscape. As card issuers roll out major product refreshes and more flexible rewards structures, travelers are prioritizing tools that help them stretch value amid economic uncertainty, without slowing their appetite to explore. The expanded credit card categories spotlight the programs and booking platforms that are making points more powerful and usable than ever, from smarter transfer partnerships to increasingly robust travel portals.

In air travel, new categories highlight the innovation driving the industry forward, recognizing airlines that are rethinking route strategy, modernizing loyalty programs, and elevating the premium airport lounge experience. As travelers seek both value and meaningful experiences, The Points Guy Awards have evolved to mirror the most popular trips being planned today – from points-bookable outdoor stays to a renewed interest in cruising.

Among the major award recipients, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card was named the "Travel Rewards Credit Card of the Year," while American Airlines AAdvantage secured the title of "Best U.S. Airline Loyalty Program." Additionally, Marriott Bonvoy was recognized as the "Best Hotel Loyalty Program," and Royal Caribbean triumphed as the "Best Cruise Line Overall for Families."

"Travel demand is surging, but with rising costs and credit card annual fees, travelers are being more intentional than ever about where they find value," said Brian Kelly, Founder of The Points Guy. "The TPG Awards are always rooted in real-world experience – our team uses every card, explores every perk, visits every lounge, and stays at every property. These awards recognize the brands that are truly elevating travel and helping consumers get more from their points, miles, and dollars, while honoring both longtime leaders and innovative newcomers shaping what's next."

Winners were selected through a rigorous process led by TPG's editorial team of travel and loyalty experts, who were divided into panels based on their areas of authority. They then spent months evaluating nominees based on firsthand experience, industry expertise, and how well each program delivers real value to travelers. Select categories were further informed by in-house data analysis, ensuring the awards reflect both lived experience and measurable performance. Check out the full methodology at www.thepointsguy.com/tpg-awards-2026-methodology .

A full list of 2026 award winners can be found below:

In Your Wallet

Travel Rewards Credit Card of the Year: Chase Sapphire Preferred ® Card

Card Premium Credit Card of the Year: American Express Platinum Card ®

Cash-Back Credit Card of the Year: Citi Double Cash ® Card

Card No-Annual-Fee Credit Card of the Year: Wells Fargo Autograph ® Card

Card Airline Credit Card of the Year: Citi ® / AAdvantage ® Executive World Elite Mastercard ®

/ AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard Business Credit Card of the Year: Capital One Venture X Business

Hotel Credit Card of the Year: Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card

Best New Personal Credit Card: Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite ® Credit Card

Credit Card Best New Business Credit Card: Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business℠

Flexible Rewards Credit Card of the Year: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Best New Transfer Partnership: Citi + American Airlines AAdvantage

*Lounge Access Credit Card of the Year: American Express Platinum Card ®

Best Credit Card Travel Portal: Capital One Travel

In the Air

*Best U.S. Airline Loyalty Program: American Airlines AAdvantage

*Best U.S. Airline Elite Status: American Airlines AAdvantage Executive Platinum

Best U.S. Business Class: Delta Air Lines Delta One Suite

Best International Business Class: Qatar Airways Qsuite

Best International First Class: Air France La Premiere

Best International Premium Economy: Emirates Premium Economy

Best U.S. Economy Cabin: JetBlue

Best New Credit Card Lounge: Capital One Lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Best New U.S. Airline Lounge: Delta One Lounge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

*Best Credit Card Lounge Network: Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club

Best Innovation in Route Strategy: United Airlines

Best Innovation in Airline Loyalty: Atmos Rewards

On the Ground

*Best Hotel Loyalty Program: Marriott Bonvoy

*Best Hotel Elite Status: World of Hyatt Globalist

Best New or Renovated Points Hotel: Waldorf Astoria New York

Best New Outdoor Experience on Points: Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge

Best New All-Inclusive Points Hotel: W Punta Cana, Adult All-Inclusive

Best Everyday Rewards Program: Bilt Rewards

On the Water

Best New Ocean Ship: MSC World America

Best New River Ship: AmaMagdalena

Best Adults-Only Cruise Line: Viking

Best Expedition Cruise Line: Ponant Explorations

Best Cruise Line Overall for Families: Royal Caribbean

Best Cruise Line Loyalty Program: Royal Caribbean

Best Big-Ship Itineraries: Princess Cruises

*Denotes data-backed awards

Established in 2018, The Points Guy Awards has become the definitive annual benchmark for recognizing excellence in airlines, travel products, credit cards, and loyalty programs. Find out more about the awards and selection process at www.thepointsguy.com/awards .

About The Points Guy

The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online site for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences. The site's editorial content and newsletter consists of firsthand flight, hotel and airplane reviews, curated travel guides and immersive video components, as well as global event activations. Since its launch in 2010, founder Brian Kelly has expanded the team to include a distinguished editorial staff and extensive network of freelancers around the globe. Today, TPG reaches 11 million unique monthly visitors and more than 5 million followers across social media platforms ( Instagram , Facebook , X and TikTok ).

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE The Points Guy