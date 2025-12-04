THE POINTS GUY RELEASES ITS 2026 TRAVEL TRENDS REPORT

Travel has become more complex amid evolving government policies, rising fees, and airline reforms, leading travelers to seek emerging destinations and ways to save using travel rewards.

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Points Guy (TPG), the media platform focused on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending, released its 2026 Travel Trends Report, highlighting the global conditions that will shape how and where Americans will travel next year.

The report found that despite shifting government policies and economic uncertainty impacting international tourism to the U.S., Americans are still prioritizing travel in their 2026 budgets and are especially eager to travel internationally.

"As we look ahead to 2026, travelers' habits are shifting," says Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy. "Instead of flocking to crowded, expensive cities, Americans are embracing shoulder-season trips and seeking more unique, affordable, and nature-focused destinations. With economic concerns top of mind, they're planning strategically and spreading the travel love throughout the year, making experiences feel more meaningful while easing pressure on traditionally over-visited hotspots."

Economic Uncertainty Impacting Travel

On top of broader economic uncertainty across the country, stricter immigration policies and enhanced screening procedures at the border have led to a dip in the number of international visitors to the U.S., directly impacting the value of the U.S. dollar. Data shows that in the first half of 2025 alone, the value of the dollar dropped around 10% – the largest six-month dip since 1973.

A weakening U.S. dollar means travelers may get less value abroad in 2026, but the impact will vary by destination. The dollar remains strong in places like New Zealand, the East Caribbean (including St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and Anguilla), and Brazil. Meanwhile, those heading to the United Kingdom or Eurozone countries such as France, Italy, and Ireland should keep an eye on shifting exchange rates.

Travelers Are Venturing to Alternate Destinations

While Americans' overall demand for travel remains high, they are also being more mindful about their travel costs. For example, over 1 in 7 (16%) Americans plan to focus their 2026 travels on visiting less-crowded destinations to save money and snag the best deals.

In 2026, it'll be easier than ever for travelers to reach underrated destinations. U.S. airlines such as United Airlines and JetBlue are doubling down on route expansion, with a focus on lesser-traveled locations – from domestic cities like Norfolk, VA and Wilmington, NC to international destinations like Ho Chi Minh City and Adelaide, Australia. Further, Points Path found that the 2026 search volume for smaller airports – from Yampa Valley Regional Airport (HDN) near Steamboat Springs, Colorado, to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) – has more than doubled compared to 2025.

Hotel brands are also embracing alternative travel destinations, with major hotel loyalty programs striking new partnerships with unique, boutique-forward brands like Mr & Mrs Smith (now partnered with Hyatt) and Small Luxury Hotels of the World (now partnered with Hilton). These collaborations aren't just providing new ways for travelers to leverage their points programs, but they are also pushing other major airlines and hotels to expand their boutique footprint to stay competitive and maintain consumer loyalty.

Premium and Budget Experiences Gap Widens

Building on this shift toward personalization and prestige, travel brands are expected to double down on high-end experiences in 2026. The divide between travelers will be less about where people go, and more about how they get there and what kind of experience they can afford along the way.

For example, credit card issuers are going all-in on exclusivity, expanding perks tied to luxury travel, lifestyle, and retail partnerships. But these enhanced offerings come at a cost: earlier this year, Chase Sapphire Reserve raised its annual fee to $795 and the American Express Platinum Card climbed to $895, both citing richer rewards and elevated experiences as justification.

Airlines are following suit, investing heavily in front-of-cabin innovation and upgraded lounge access. Complimentary elite upgrades are becoming rarer, replaced by new tiers of paid comfort and members-only lounges that even premium cards can't unlock. The future of travel will be more exclusive than ever, and in turn, more expensive to access. Leveling up your points and miles game will be key to making your money go farther and unlocking luxury experiences at a lower cost.

AI Integration is Redefining Travel

The introduction of AI into the travel industry has also changed how travelers are scoping out flight pricing and planning trips. Major airlines and hotels have integrated AI into their operations, and according to GuidesGeek, estimates suggest AI tools can reduce time spent travel planning by 50-80%. Millennials (57%) and Gen Z (53%), specifically, show the highest rates of AI adoption for trip planning.

While these tools are being applauded for efficiency, human connection will remain a key part of the travel journey. Travelers will continue to benefit from building authentic relationships with hotel and airline employees – from navigating complex, last-minute changes and delays to requesting upgrades. Further, consumers using AI tools for trip planning should still be selective about sharing information and trusting recommendations, especially since AI use in the industry has not been subject to strict regulations yet.

The Era of Card and Loyalty Ecosystems

Choosing the right credit card isn't just about earning categories and straightforward benefits anymore. Today, issuers are expanding their own brand ecosystems and proprietary rewards platforms, with special perks and credits that incentivize consumers to spend more with the card's brand partners. As the complexity of card perks increase and issuers fight to secure a larger share of consumer spending, it's crucial for cardholders to audit their wallets and make sure the benefits of their cards outweigh the annual fees.

Stay Savvy in An Evolving Travel and Loyalty Industry

Planning ahead and staying alert to ongoing industry and policy changes will be key to meaningful travel in 2026. Loyalists will continue to seek out strategies and tools like Seats.aero and Rooms.aero to avoid overlapping and unused perks, and ensure they are maximizing their credit card and loyalty program benefits. For savvy travelers who've mastered the points and miles game, the rewards will be even greater, unlocking access to premium experiences and destinations they may never have considered before in an increasingly exclusive travel landscape.

To review the full 2026 Travel Trends Report, please visit www.thepointsguy.com.

About The Points Guy

The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online site for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences. The site's editorial content, newsletter and app consists of firsthand flight, hotel and airplane reviews, curated travel guides and immersive video components, as well as global event activations. Since its launch in 2010, founder Brian Kelly has expanded the team to include a distinguished editorial staff and extensive network of freelancers around the globe. Today, TPG reaches 11 million unique monthly visitors and more than 5 million followers across social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok).

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE The Points Guy