THE POINTS GUY AWARDS WILL HONOR EXCELLENCE IN TRAVEL, LOYALTY & CREDIT CARDS WITH LIVE SHOW IN NEW YORK CITY ON DECEMBER 7

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Points Guy (TPG), the trusted travel and lifestyle media platform focused on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending, will host the TPG Awards at Terminal 5 in New York on December 7, 2022. The show will celebrate excellence in travel, loyalty and credit cards and honor heroes who serve as inspiration to travelers around the world. The Points Guy team will present awards such as Best US Airline Loyalty Program, Best All-Around Credit Card and Best Hotel Loyalty Program, and the program will feature exclusive performances from a surprise musical guest and renowned DJ Lina Bradford.

The evening will be sponsored by industry leaders including Expedia, Moderna, Capital One, Hilton, Wells Fargo and CLEAR. Sponsors will assist in providing interactive lounges, photo booths, and immersive activations for guests onsite. Additionally, The Points Guy's sister brand, Lonely Planet, will also take the stage as an event partner, honoring the must-visit destinations for 2023 from its popular franchise Best In Travel.

"This year has been huge for the travel industry as we have seen a renewed interest following the height of the pandemic," said The Points Guy Founder Brian Kelly. "We're so excited to be back together for the TPG Awards to showcase the leaders and brands that are transforming the industry and helping travelers get the most value out of their points and miles."

As part of the show, Paul Veneto of Paulie's Push – a retired United Airlines flight attendant – will be honored with the Hero Award for his ongoing mission to give tribute to his fallen flight crew colleagues and 'first, first responders' of 9/11. The Hero Award is notoriously given to someone who has made a positive impact on the world of travel, as well as dedicated their life to the industry, and embodies courage, passion and grit. In 2021, the world watched as Veneto pushed an airline beverage cart from Boston-Logan International Airport to Ground Zero. And in 2022, he turned his attention to Washington, where he pushed a cart from Washington Dulles International Airport to the Pentagon along a route representing the flight path of American Airlines Flight 77. Paulie continues to spread his message of hope in all the work he does, and The Points Guy is delighted to spotlight his inspiration. Past winners have included Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger and Beverley Bass.

Since 2018, The Points Guy has recognized the best in airlines, travel, credit cards, and loyalty programs through the annual TPG Awards. Nominees for the TPG Awards are broken up into two categories: The Editors' Choice Awards, as determined by the TPG editorial team, and the Readers' Choice Awards, as voted on by the general public online. The Editors' Choice Award nominees were selected by TPG editors who have worked to thoroughly assess which products and companies were the best in each category.

Tickets and further information about the awards are available to the public. Please visit https://thepointsguy.com/awards/ to learn more.

A full list of awards categories is below.

2022 Readers' Choice Awards

Credit cards



Best Premium Credit Card





Best Travel Rewards Credit Card





Best No-Annual Fee Credit Card





Best Business Credit Card





Best Airline Cobranded Credit Card





Best Hotel Cobranded Credit Card



Airlines



Best US Airline Loyalty Program





Best Airport Lounge Network



Hotels



Best Hotel Loyalty Program





Best Luxury Hotel Brand





Best Affordable Hotel Brand



Cruises



Best Mainstream Cruise Line





Best Luxury Cruise Line





Best Family Cruise Line





Best River Cruise Line

2022 Editors' Choice Awards

Credit cards



Best Credit Card Perk





Best Transferable Points Program





Best New/Refreshed Credit Card





Best All-Around Credit Card





Innovation Award: Credit Cards



Airlines



Best U.S. Airline Elite Status





Best International Airline Loyalty Program





Innovation Award: Loyalty





Innovation Award: Aviation





Best First Class





Best Business Class





Best Premium Economy Class





Best Economy Class





Best New Route



Hotels



Best Hotel Elite Status





Best Hotel Loyalty Investment/Enhancement





Innovation Award: Lodging





Best New Points Hotel





Best New Boutique Hotel



Cruises



Best Cruise Loyalty Program





Best New Cruise Ship





Best New Cruise Ship Amenity





Cruise Destination of the Year





Innovation Award: Cruise



General Travel



Best Airport Improvement





Best New Lounge





Best New Theme Park Attraction





Innovation Award: Travel





Innovation Award: Family Travel





Domestic Destination of the Year





International Destination of the Year

About The Points Guy

The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel and lifestyle media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online site for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences. The site's editorial content and newsletter consists of firsthand flight, hotel and airplane reviews, curated travel guides and immersive video components, as well as global event activations. Since its launch in 2010, founder Brian Kelly has expanded the team to include a distinguished editorial staff and extensive network of freelancers around the globe. Today, TPG reaches 11 million unique monthly visitors and more than 3.8 million followers across social media platforms ( Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and TikTok ).

