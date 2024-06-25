The Political Machine 2024 Releases v1.1 Command & Conquer Update

Introducing the War Room & Enhanced Endorsement System

PLYMOUTH, Mich., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stardock Entertainment released the v1.1 Command & Conquer Update for its political strategy game, The Political Machine 2024. This update includes the introduction of the War Room, a revamped Endorsement System, and several quality-of-life improvements aimed at enhancing the player experience.

The v1.1 Command & Conquer update introduces two major features designed to deepen the strategic gameplay for both new and existing players. The War Room allows candidates to spend campaign funds to purchase Operative Cards from a market. These cards, which can be played at any time without additional costs, offer various tactical advantages to influence the campaign's outcome.

Additionally, the Endorsement System has been overhauled. Candidates can now spend Political Capital to secure endorsements from 12 unique groups, each providing immediate benefits. This new approach removes the randomness of previous systems, allowing for more deliberate and strategic endorsement acquisition. Together, these features add a new layer of strategy, enabling players to dynamically adjust their campaign tactics.

"With the Command & Conquer update, we wanted to give players more control over their campaign strategies," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock Entertainment. "The War Room and the enhanced Endorsement System provide new ways to influence the game, making each playthrough more unique and engaging."

For more information on the v1.1 Command & Conquer update, view the full changelog here.

The Political Machine 2024 is available on Steam or direct from Stardock. For more info, please visit www.politicalmachine.com.

v1.1 Command & Conquer Screenshots:

About Stardock: Stardock, a leading developer in strategy games, continues to innovate in the gaming industry with its commitment to player-driven design and community engagement.

