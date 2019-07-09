The Pop Insider Gets Geeky in San Diego with Con-Inspired Parties, Cosplay, Fan Activities and More!

To kick-off the week, the Pop Insider will host its first-ever Con Kick-Off Party, which is already sold out to the public. The pop culture publication will also participate in The Her Universe Fashion Show as the official content sponsor and host an interactive fan lounge and rooftop space for Con attendees with Legion M , the world's first fan-owned entertainment company.

From the latest gossip about the hottest new shows and movies, to intel on the best panels and the inside scoop on the coolest new collectibles and merch, the Pop Insider editors have it covered! The magazine's editorial team will be in San Diego all week long and is available to provide expert commentary about all the news, events, exclusives and new gear announced. Plus, follow along for real-time updates on www.thepopinsider.com and on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The Pop Insider will also debut a Con-exclusive, limited print edition of the magazine that attendees can pick up at the events listed below. The issue features cosplayer profiles, fandom features on the hottest entertainment franchises, an inside look at the Comic-Con Museum, and more.

"The energy in San Diego during this very special week each year is next-level, and we're so thrilled to be a part of it," said Marissa DiBartolo, Editor-in-Chief, the Pop Insider. "We've seen a sneak peek of some of the incredible news and gear that will be announced, and we can't wait to share it with our readers and stock our own personal collections!"

The Pop Insider's San Diego Con Events Include:

LEVEL UP: The Pop Insider's Con Kick-Off Party

When: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Coin-Op Game Room, 789 Sixth Ave, San Diego

What: Get ready to Fuel Your Fandom with an evening of drinks, games, dancing, giveaways and more at the Pop Insider's Con Kick-Off Party!

Sip on geek-inspired cocktails (open bar from 7-9 p.m.) while DJ Staci spins tracks that will have everyone dancing. Grab some fun costume accessories from Disguise and pop into the Legion M photo booth for a dress-up photo sesh!

Get an exclusive preview of brand-new, not-yet-available games from Spin Master: Go to battle with Black Panther and the five tribes to protect Wakanda in Wakanda Forever, or band together with 10 of Spider-Man's most sinister villains to pull off a heist in Sinister Six. If video games are more your speed, try your hand at an awesome classic tabletop arcade game from ARCADE1UP and then enter to win a full-sized cabinet to take home! Plus, play all the Coin-Op arcade games for FREE all night!

We heart cosplay, so attendees are encouraged to come in costume for a chance to be interviewed by the Cosplayers Getting Coffee YouTube show and be snapped by pro cosplay photographers.

A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to The AbleGamers Charity, a 501 (C)3 non-profit organization that wields the power of gaming to break down the barriers of economic and social isolation for children, adults and veterans with disabilities.

The first 250 ticketed attendees to arrive will receive an awesome swag bag.

Tickets to the Con Kick-Off Party are sold out to the public, but a limited number of media tickets are still available. Media interested in attending may contact Kristen Joerger, LKPR, Inc., Kristen@LKPRinc.com to apply for credentials.

Please note that this event is 21+.

The Her Universe Fashion Show 2019

When: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:15 p.m.)

Where: Manchester Grand Hyatt, Harbor Ballroom., 1 Market Place, San Diego

Admission: Free (First-Come, First-Served)

What: The Her Universe Fashion Show returns to San Diego for its 6th year with 24 designers competing with their original geek couture designs to win an opportunity to collaborate with actress and Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein on a Her Universe fashion collection for Hot Topic.

The Pop Insider joins the fun this year as the content sponsor, bringing viewers at home a behind-the-scenes look at the show, from the fashion to designer interviews and more! Geeky fashionistas can follow along by checking out The Pop Insider's content on www.heruniverse.com after the show, plus join the fun in real-time on The Pop Insider's Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.

The Her Universe Fashion Show is free for all San Diego Comic-Con attendees and seating is first-come, first-served.

Media interested in attending the Her Universe Fashion Show should contact Her Universe directly at press@heruniverse.com.

The Pop Insider @ Legion M San Diego Comic-Con Events

Legion M Fan Lounge, Presented by The Pop Insider

Where: Theatre Box®, Chocolate Lounge, 701 5th Ave, San Diego

When: Thursday, July 18th – Friday, July 19th, 12:00 – 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 20th -- Sunday, July 21st, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

What: Need a break from the Con madness? The Pop Insider has got you covered! Visit the brand-new Chocolate Lounge to charge your phone at special Angry Birds charging stations and be sure to sign the amazing 10th anniversary Angry Birds mural (plus meet Red IRL!). Pose for photos in the photo booth with crazy new Fortnite collectibles from McFarlane and then grab some popcorn or a geek-themed cocktail (cash bar). Shop the latest collection of official Marvel-licensed fine jewelry from What's Your Passion? Plus, there will be giveaways and door prizes galore all day long!

The Pop Insider's Rooftop Pop-up Party!

Where: Theatre Box®, Rooftop Bar and Lounge, 701 5th Ave, San Diego

When: Thursday, July 18th – Sunday, July 21st, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

What: It's all happening at the Pop Insider's Rooftop Pop-up Party, where there will be fun events and activities every day starting at noon! Join the cosplay dance party with a DJ from noon to 2 p.m. each day, or get ready to take center stage and wow the crowds with karaoke from 2-4 p.m. Geeky cocktails are available for purchase to calm karaoke nerves!

Even the best cosplayers need a little help now and again, so stop by the Cosplay Touch-UP Station, sponsored by Spirit Halloween and the team will make sure you look your best. Professional cosplay photographers will be onsite to capture the final look, and costumed attendees may even star in an upcoming episode of Cosplayers Getting Coffee on YouTube.

Cosplayers of every fandom can meet up twice a day on the rooftop for epic group photo opps. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 18th: Marvel/Avengers (1 p.m.), DC (3 p.m.)

Friday, July 19th: Game of Thrones (1 p.m.), Overwatch (3 p.m.)

Saturday, July 20th: My Hero Academia (1 p.m.), Disney Princess (3 p.m.)

Sunday, July 21st: Star Wars (1 p.m.), Harry Potter (3 p.m.)

Access to the Fan Lounge and Rooftop Pop-up Party is free. Register for a ticket here ahead of time, or fans may also register at the door.

For a full schedule of Fan Lounge activities, visit https://legionm.com/sdcc2019.

Media interested in meeting with the Pop Insider editors for commentary or on-camera interviews may contact Kristen Joerger, LKPR, Inc., Kristen@LKPRinc.com, 646-484-4577, 603-494-3295 (onsite).

