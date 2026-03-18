The Pop Insider Reveals Winners of its Inaugural Collectors' Choice Awards, Chosen by More Than 25,000 Fans

Fan-voted awards celebrate the year's best officially licensed collectibles, collaborations, and merchandise featuring pop-culture brands

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pop Insider, the multimedia publication dedicated to officially licensed merchandise and fandom culture, today announced the winners of its first-ever Collectors' Choice Awards, a new fan-voted awards program celebrating the best collectibles, merchandise lines, collaborations, and interactive experiences in pop culture.

The Pop Insider has revealed the finalists for its inaugural Collectors’ Choice Awards. The awards celebrate the most innovative, creative, and fan-driven licensed products, experiences, and collaborations across entertainment, toys, collectibles, fashion, beauty, home goods, and more.

More than 25,000 fans and collectors cast their votes to determine the winners across 17 categories, recognizing the brands, products, and creators that delivered the most exciting licensed experiences of the year. The awards spotlight everything from premium collectibles and nostalgic revivals to innovative collaborations, exclusive convention releases, and standout fandom moments.

Taking home the Overall Collectors' Choice Award, the top honor of the program, is McFarlane Toys for its DC Multiverse Batman Returns 7" Action Figure Deluxe Theatrical Edition, a highly detailed collectible line celebrating Tim Burton's iconic take on the Dark Knight.

"The Collectors' Choice Awards are all about giving fans a voice," says Marissa Silva, Editor-in-Chief of The Pop Insider. "More than 25,000 fans voted to determine this year's winners, proving just how passionate collectors are about the products, collaborations, and experiences that bring their favorite fandoms to life."

This year's winners highlight the incredible creativity happening across the licensed merchandise industry, from nostalgic throwbacks and limited-edition prop replicas to crossover collaborations between beloved brands and franchises. Fan-favorite properties such as Stranger Things, Star Trek, The Lord of the Rings, and Power Rangers all made strong showings, alongside standout companies pushing the boundaries of collectible design.

2025 Collectors' Choice Awards Winners

Overall Collectors' Choice Award Winner

McFarlane Toys — DC Multiverse Batman Returns 7" Action Figure Deluxe Theatrical Edition

Best Apparel/Accessory Line

JanSport — Stranger Things 5 x JanSport Collaboration Line

Best Beauty Collaboration

Glamlite — The Lord of the Rings x Glamlite

Best Branded Experience

The Walt Disney Co. — The Key to Disneyland Interactive Experience

(Amanda Rubinos Luna, Cody Hampton, Tatum Yusz)

Best Collectible Line

McFarlane Toys — DC Multiverse Batman Returns 7" Action Figure Deluxe Theatrical Edition

Best Convention Exclusive

Hasbro — G.I. Joe Classified Series #163, Dreadnoks Cold Slither: Band of Vipers Tour Commemorative Action Figure Set

Best Fandom Collaboration

Cloudco Entertainment / Basic Fun! — Stranger Things x Care Bears

Best High-End Collectible

Wētā Workshop — Masters Collection – The Fellowship of the Ring

Best Home Goods Line

Trove Brands — Owala Disney Princess Collection

Best Limited-Edition Drop

Factory Entertainment — Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Phaser Limited Edition Prop Replica

Best Retro Revival

Playmates Toys — Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Re-ignition

Best Tabletop Gaming Collaboration

Goliath — The Sims Board Game by Goliath and Electronic Arts

Licensing Program of the Year

Netflix — Stranger Things

Merch Maker of the Year

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles

Product Designer of the Year

OHKU

Retailer of the Year

Entertainment Earth

The Underdog Award

Geek Orthodox

Fans can explore the full list of winners and learn more about the Collectors' Choice Awards at thepopinsider.com.

About The Pop Insider:

Launched in 2018, The Pop Insider is the only multimedia publication in North America exclusively dedicated to licensed merchandise. The Pop Insider's website is home to news, new product listings, and special features about the world of fandom merch. Find information about all the latest convention exclusives, limited-edition drops, and more at thepopinsider.com. The Pop Insider is produced by Adventure Media and Events, LLC, publisher of The Toy Book, the leading toy industry multimedia trade publication, and The Toy Insider, the go-to source for information about children's toys, tech, and entertainment. For more information, visit thepopinsider.com and follow on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Tran

LKPR, Inc.

[email protected]

973-885-0056 (mobile)

SOURCE The Pop Insider