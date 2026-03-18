The Pop Insider Reveals Winners of its Inaugural Collectors' Choice Awards, Chosen by More Than 25,000 Fans

News provided by

The Pop Insider

Mar 18, 2026, 10:00 ET

Fan-voted awards celebrate the year's best officially licensed collectibles, collaborations, and merchandise featuring pop-culture brands

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pop Insider, the multimedia publication dedicated to officially licensed merchandise and fandom culture, today announced the winners of its first-ever Collectors' Choice Awards, a new fan-voted awards program celebrating the best collectibles, merchandise lines, collaborations, and interactive experiences in pop culture.

Continue Reading
The Pop Insider has revealed the finalists for its inaugural Collectors’ Choice Awards. The awards celebrate the most innovative, creative, and fan-driven licensed products, experiences, and collaborations across entertainment, toys, collectibles, fashion, beauty, home goods, and more.
The Pop Insider has revealed the finalists for its inaugural Collectors’ Choice Awards. The awards celebrate the most innovative, creative, and fan-driven licensed products, experiences, and collaborations across entertainment, toys, collectibles, fashion, beauty, home goods, and more.

More than 25,000 fans and collectors cast their votes to determine the winners across 17 categories, recognizing the brands, products, and creators that delivered the most exciting licensed experiences of the year. The awards spotlight everything from premium collectibles and nostalgic revivals to innovative collaborations, exclusive convention releases, and standout fandom moments.

Taking home the Overall Collectors' Choice Award, the top honor of the program, is McFarlane Toys for its DC Multiverse Batman Returns 7" Action Figure Deluxe Theatrical Edition, a highly detailed collectible line celebrating Tim Burton's iconic take on the Dark Knight.

"The Collectors' Choice Awards are all about giving fans a voice," says Marissa Silva, Editor-in-Chief of The Pop Insider. "More than 25,000 fans voted to determine this year's winners, proving just how passionate collectors are about the products, collaborations, and experiences that bring their favorite fandoms to life."

This year's winners highlight the incredible creativity happening across the licensed merchandise industry, from nostalgic throwbacks and limited-edition prop replicas to crossover collaborations between beloved brands and franchises. Fan-favorite properties such as Stranger Things, Star Trek, The Lord of the Rings, and Power Rangers all made strong showings, alongside standout companies pushing the boundaries of collectible design.

2025 Collectors' Choice Awards Winners

Overall Collectors' Choice Award Winner
McFarlane Toys — DC Multiverse Batman Returns 7" Action Figure Deluxe Theatrical Edition

Best Apparel/Accessory Line
JanSport — Stranger Things 5 x JanSport Collaboration Line

Best Beauty Collaboration
Glamlite — The Lord of the Rings x Glamlite

Best Branded Experience
The Walt Disney Co. — The Key to Disneyland Interactive Experience
(Amanda Rubinos Luna, Cody Hampton, Tatum Yusz)

Best Collectible Line
McFarlane Toys — DC Multiverse Batman Returns 7" Action Figure Deluxe Theatrical Edition

Best Convention Exclusive
Hasbro — G.I. Joe Classified Series #163, Dreadnoks Cold Slither: Band of Vipers Tour Commemorative Action Figure Set

Best Fandom Collaboration
Cloudco Entertainment / Basic Fun! — Stranger Things x Care Bears

Best High-End Collectible
Wētā Workshop — Masters Collection – The Fellowship of the Ring

Best Home Goods Line
Trove Brands — Owala Disney Princess Collection

Best Limited-Edition Drop
Factory Entertainment — Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Phaser Limited Edition Prop Replica

Best Retro Revival
Playmates Toys — Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Re-ignition

Best Tabletop Gaming Collaboration
Goliath — The Sims Board Game by Goliath and Electronic Arts

Licensing Program of the Year
Netflix — Stranger Things

Merch Maker of the Year
Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles

Product Designer of the Year
OHKU

Retailer of the Year
Entertainment Earth

The Underdog Award
Geek Orthodox

Fans can explore the full list of winners and learn more about the Collectors' Choice Awards at thepopinsider.com.

About The Pop Insider:
Launched in 2018, The Pop Insider is the only multimedia publication in North America exclusively dedicated to licensed merchandise. The Pop Insider's website is home to news, new product listings, and special features about the world of fandom merch. Find information about all the latest convention exclusives, limited-edition drops, and more at thepopinsider.com. The Pop Insider is produced by Adventure Media and Events, LLC, publisher of The Toy Book, the leading toy industry multimedia trade publication, and The Toy Insider, the go-to source for information about children's toys, tech, and entertainment. For more information, visit thepopinsider.com and follow on Instagram.

Media Contact:
Elizabeth Tran
LKPR, Inc.
[email protected]
973-885-0056 (mobile)

SOURCE The Pop Insider

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

The Pop Insider Reveals Finalists for the Inaugural Collectors' Choice Awards

The Pop Insider Reveals Finalists for the Inaugural Collectors' Choice Awards

The Pop Insider, the only publication completely dedicated to officially licensed merchandise and pop culture fandom, is proud to reveal the...
The Pop Insider Unveils Seventh Annual Holiday Gift Guide Packed with Must-Have Merch for Every Pop Culture Fanatic

The Pop Insider Unveils Seventh Annual Holiday Gift Guide Packed with Must-Have Merch for Every Pop Culture Fanatic

The Pop Insider, the only multimedia publication dedicated to covering officially licensed pop-culture merch, debuts its seventh annual Holiday Gift...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Toys

Toys

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Entertainment

Entertainment

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics