The Pop Insider Unveils Sixth Annual Holiday Gift Guide Featuring Top Pop-Culture Picks for Every Fan

Deadpool & Wolverine, Pokémon, and Fallout Products Top The Pop Insider's Pop 20 List

Pick Up a Copy of the 2024 Holiday Gift Guide at New York Comic Con, Oct. 17-21, at the Javits Center

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pop Insider , the ultimate destination for discovering the hottest licensed merchandise, is back with its sixth annual Holiday Gift Guide , showcasing the most sought-after pop-culture gifts for fans of all ages. This year's guide features must-have merchandise from iconic franchises like Disney and Pokémon, alongside beloved brands like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Dungeons & Dragons. With something for every fan, the guide covers a wide range of categories, including apparel, accessories, collectibles, home decor, games, puzzles, and more.

The Pop Insider, the ultimate destination for discovering the hottest licensed merchandise, is back with its sixth annual Holiday Gift Guide, showcasing the most sought-after pop-culture gifts for fans of all ages.

The guide's launch coincides with the opening day of New York Comic Con, where attendees can grab a printed copy at Booth No. 1829. Fans can also explore the entire guide online at thepopinsider.com .

"There's nothing quite like discovering that perfect piece of merchandise that represents everything you adore about your favorite fandom — especially when it's handpicked for you," says Marissa Silva, editor-in-chief of The Pop Insider. "We're thrilled to introduce this year's guide at New York Comic Con. Stop by our booth to check out fresh merch, grab your copy, and enter to win thousands of exciting prizes!"

This year's Holiday Gift Guide includes more than 240 items from more than 150 companies, with the highly anticipated Pop 20 list highlighting The Pop Insider's top picks from a wide range of fandoms and product categories.

The Pop Insider's Pop 20

Appa Weighted Plush (Youtooz)

Collectiv Pokémon The Artst Convertible Sling & Crossbody Bag (Loungefly)

Marvel x RockLove Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine Best Bubs Necklace Set (RockLove)

Dungeons & Dragons Then and Now Set (FanRoll)

Fallout Collector's Box (Bones Coffee Co.)

Fisher-Price Little People Collector The Boys Special Edition Set (Mattel)

House of the Dragon: Dark Dealings (Goliath)

LEGO Disney Advent Calendar 2024 (The LEGO Group)

LEGO Legend of Zelda Deku Tree 2-in-1 (The LEGO Group)

Malibu Barbie Retrospekt FC-11 35MM Film Camera (Retrospekt)

Marvel Comics Library Avengers Vol. 2 1965-1967 (Taschen)

Netflix Countdown Gift Box (YuMe Toys)

Ouija: Beetlejuice (The Op)

Polly Pocket Collector Harry Potter Compact (Mattel)

SpongeBob SquarePants Bold & Brash Art by Numbers (NMR Brands)

Stranger Things x Squishmallows (Jazwares)

Universal Pictures' Wicked Singing Dolls (Mattel)

Lite-Brite Super Bright HD Hello Kitty Edition (Basic Fun!)

One Piece: Luffy's Bento Panic (KESS Co.)

Thing RC (Jada Toys)

To celebrate the new gift guide and help spread some joy this season, The Pop Insider is bringing back its Fa-La-La-La Fandom giveaway. One lucky winner will take home $2,000 worth of epic merch, including top picks from this year's Holiday Gift Guide. Enter now through Dec. 8, 2024 for your chance to score big this holiday season. The winner will be announced on Dec. 15 and selected at random. The giveaway opportunity is open to U.S. residents only, with a limit of one entry per person.

Pick up your free copy of The Pop Insider at New York Comic Con Booth No. 1829, Oct. 17-20 at the Javits Center in New York City, or view the entire gift guide online at thepopinsider.com . To subscribe to The Pop Insider, visit thepopinsider.com/subscribe .

About The Pop Insider:

Launched in 2018, The Pop Insider is the only multimedia publication in North America exclusively dedicated to licensed merchandise. The Pop Insider's website is home to news, new product listings, and special features about the world of fandom merch. Find information about all the latest convention exclusives, limited-edition drops, and more at thepopinsider.com . The Pop Insider is produced by Adventure Media and Events, LLC, publisher of The Toy Book , the leading toy industry multimedia trade publication, and The Toy Insider , the go-to source for information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. For more information, visit thepopinsider.com and follow them on Instagram .

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Tran

LKPR, Inc.

[email protected]

973-885-0056 (mobile)

SOURCE The Pop Insider