The Portable Air Compressors Market to Reach Revenue USD 1.5 Billion, Growing at a CAGR 5.35% During 2022-2028; Adoption of IoT Systems Opening Up New Market Avenues - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the portable air compressor market will grow at a CAGR of 5.35% during 2022-2028. The expansion of the construction industry is significantly boosting the demand for pneumatic tools designed for such activities, which require separate power sources (compressors). Hence, the increased demand from the construction industry has been pushing the demand for portable air compressors in recent years. Moreover, farmers are investing a significant amount in portable air compressors to enhance their farming activities and make their work a little easier, as these compressors are easily movable and require low maintenance. Hence, boosting the growth of the market.

Manufacturers are looking for smart IoT systems that provide the most accurate and real-time operational data for their equipment used in residential, industrial, or commercial sectors. It brings the demand for a more robust IoT network that enables data sharing. Therefore, advances and development in new technologies have revolutionized the market. Hence, constant efforts to develop new features and technology for compressors are expected to create new opportunities to expand the portable air compressors market in the upcoming years.

Portable Air Compressor Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 1.58 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 1.16 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 5.35 % Market Size by Shipments (2028) 9 Million Units Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product Type, Lubrication Type, Airflow Type, Fuel Type, End-user Type, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Countries The US, Canada, Germany, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, the UAE Saudi Arabia Key Leading Countries Atlas Copco, Gardner Denver, Kaeser Kompressoren, Ingersoll-Rand, Sullair, LLC, Deere & Company, Rolair Systems, Doosan Portable Power, Sullivan-Palatek Inc., Hubei Teweite Power Technology Co., Ltd., Elgi Compressors USA, Inc., CIASONS, MAT Holding, Inc., Quincy Compressor, Vanair Manufacturing, BAC Compressor, SeaComAir, and JSC Remeza Market Dynamics · Integration in Compressor with Technology · Increasing Utilization of Compressors in Construction Activities · Increasing Utilization of Compressors in Households Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3696



APAC to lead the Portable Air Compressors Market

The portable air compressors market in APAC was valued at USD 546.29 million in 2022, and the market revenue is expected to increase in the upcoming years. Manufacturers of electric portable air compressors are witnessing huge growth in APAC and are customizing their products to suit urban living environments with compact spaces. These products are also lightweight and sustainable. Thus, quieter products are highly in demand across APAC. Vendors in the market are developing cost-effective models for price-sensitive customers in countries such as South Korea and India.

Moreover, the demand for better efficiency equipment will witness rapid growth due to the rise in consumer awareness in the region. Japan and China will focus on acquiring machinery that is advanced and versatile. In contrast, in markets such as South Korea and India, basic models with high efficiency will contribute to market growth. Electric portable air compressors are popular in developed countries in the region and are expected to witness growth in the near future.

Upcoming Growth Opportunities

The manufacturers are emphasizing manufacturing energy-efficient compressors by adopting VFD and VSD technologies, which enables them to save huge amounts of energy on their products in the portable air compressor market. For instance, Atlas Copco's GA 7-110 VSD+ is an innovative oil-injected compressor that took energy efficiency to a new level with an approximately 50% reduction in energy consumption. Hence, such adoption of energy-efficient technologies is providing an opportunity to the manufacturers during the forecast period.

Further, according to the report by the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategies state that compressed air systems are one of the large consumers of energy, consuming around 10% of all industrial electrical consumption or 8.8 TWh each year, which results in CO2 emissions of 3,100 kt/year. Hence, such factors are expected to encourage the adoption of energy-efficient electric portable air compressors during the forecast period.

Key Vendors

Atlas Copco

Gardner Denver

Kaeser Kompressoren

Ingersoll-Rand

Sullair, LLC

Deere & Company

Rolair Systems

Doosan Portable Power

Sullivan-Palatek Inc.

Hubei Teweite Power Technology Co., Ltd.

Elgi Compressors USA , Inc.

, Inc. CIASONS

MAT Holding, Inc.

Quincy Compressor

Vanair Manufacturing

BAC Compressor

SeaComAir

JSC Remeza

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Reciprocating

Rotary Screw

Centrifugal

Axial

Lubrication Type

Oil-Injected

Oil-Free

Airflow Type

Below 400 CFM

400-800 CFM

Above 800 CFM

Fuel Type

Conventional

Electric

End-user Type

Manufacturing

Construction

Pharmaceutical/Healthcare

Automotive

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Others

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



Italy



France



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



The UAE



Saudi Arabia

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

