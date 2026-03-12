The Postgres® Vitality Index: Enterprises Rush to Postgres, and EDB Continues to Lead the Foundation for Sovereign Enterprise AI

Postgres has won. As hyperscalers double down, EDB maintains dominance with over 30% of key contributions in the first-of-its-kind framework and a sovereign AI platform vision.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterpriseDB (EDB), the leading sovereign AI and data company, announced the Postgres Vitality Index, a first-of-its-kind framework measuring the breadth and depth of commercial contributions shaping the future of PostgreSQL as it becomes foundational to enterprise AI.

The findings capture a defining moment in enterprise technology and the database market: Postgres has become the most strategically invested-in database in the world, and EDB remains its leading commercial contributor.

Postgres has become celebrated as the most loved and used database worldwide and is now the strategic choice for more than 55% of developers worldwide. As AI workloads accelerate and enterprises modernize their data foundations, the world's largest technology companies are converging on Postgres, signaling a structural realignment in enterprise infrastructure.

"The world's largest cloud and data companies are now deeply investing in Postgres, a clear signal of its growing role in modern enterprise and AI workloads. As corporate investment increases, EDB remains one of the project's most consistent contributors," says Devin Pratt, research director at IDC.

The Postgres Vitality Index: Measuring real stewardship

The Postgres Vitality Index evaluates 12 factors across three pillars:

Core contributions: Advancement of the PostgreSQL code

Advancement of the PostgreSQL code Ecosystem contributions: Extensions, integrations, and tooling that expand Postgres capabilities

Extensions, integrations, and tooling that expand Postgres capabilities Community nurture: Sustained investment in the health and growth of the global Postgres community

The Index analyzes publicly available data from the nine largest commercial contributors to PostgreSQL.

Despite the influx of global cloud and data giants, the Index confirms that EDB leads with over 30% of contributions, followed closely by AWS, Microsoft, and then Fujitsu, Snowflake (via Crunchy Data), Databricks (via Neon), Percona, Google, and Cybertec.

"Developers have long loved Postgres for its extensibility, flexibility, and open innovation model. Now global enterprises are recognizing that same value, making Postgres a strategic decision and running mission-critical data systems on it. That transition doesn't happen by accident," said Jozef de Vries, SVP, core database engineering of EDB. "For nearly 20 years, EDB has invested in advancing the core, strengthening the ecosystem, and nurturing the community to ensure Postgres is ready not just for today's demands but for the future now unfolding."

EDB Postgres AI solves the sovereignty gap in the agentic era

While 95% of enterprises aspire to build unified data and AI platforms, only 13% have achieved that vision at scale. The gap is not ambition—it is architecture.

Hyperscaler adoption validates Postgres as the foundation. But enterprises require more than scale alone. Many new entrants are integrating the Postgres engine to power-specific cloud or lakehouse services. They require governance, control, hybrid flexibility, and data sovereignty.

The EDB Postgres AI platform delivers:

Data and AI sovereignty: Hybrid-by-design architecture ensuring governance, security, and freedom from cloud lock-in

Hybrid-by-design architecture ensuring governance, security, and freedom from cloud lock-in Platform convergence: Unified transactional, analytical, and AI workloads on a single Postgres foundation

Unified transactional, analytical, and AI workloads on a single Postgres foundation Future-ready stewardship: Sustained contributions that ensure Postgres evolves fast enough for the AI era

"The market has validated Postgres. The next challenge is making it enterprise-ready for AI at scale," said Kevin Dallas, CEO of EDB. "EDB Postgres AI meets this demand by unifying transactional, analytical, and AI workloads on a sovereign platform designed for control, governance, and performance—across any environment. That's the difference between adopting Postgres in the mainstream and making it mission-critical for enterprise AI."

EDB's leadership in this space has become the industry's reference point. The company authored the first-ever definitive O'Reilly guide to building AI platforms with Postgres, Building a Data and AI Platform with PostgreSQL. Underscoring the urgency of this new architecture, the book will be distributed to all 25,000 attendees at NVIDIA's GTC event this month, serving as the essential blueprint for the sovereign AI era.

To learn more about EDB's contributions to Postgres and the broader open source community, visit www.enterprisedb.com/company/open-source.

About EDB

EDB Postgres® AI (EDB PG AI) is the first open, enterprise-grade sovereign data and AI platform—secure, compliant, and scalable, on-premises and across clouds. Built on Postgres, the world's leading database, EDB PG AI unifies transactional, analytical, and AI workloads, enabling organizations to operationalize their data and LLMs while maintaining control over sovereign environments. EDB PG AI is supported by a global partner network and delivers up to 99.999% availability as well as hybrid management and a built-in AI factory. As one of the most active contributors to the PostgreSQL project, EDB is deeply invested in the vitality of the global community. To learn more, visit www.enterprisedb.com.

EnterpriseDB and EDB are registered trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Postgres and PostgreSQL are registered trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada and used with their permission. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

