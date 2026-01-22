“The Power of Dreams” Behind Breakthrough Performance: Honda Launches Inspiring Campaign as Official Automotive Partner of Team USA

Debut Honda marketing campaign as Official Automotive Partner of Team USA celebrates belief that a challenging spirit and teamwork can move people to achieve the extraordinary

Campaign highlights shared mindset of Team Honda athlete ambassadors and Honda engineers, and how determination and passion drive development of Honda products

Modular campaign allows for its bold and energic imagery to be mixed, matched and shared across Honda channels and campaign verticals

Honda will create integration of same-day Team Honda athlete moments into select TV spots, with highlights appearing in NBC prime time Olympic Winter Games coverage

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda today unveiled "This is The Power of Dreams" – its debut marketing campaign as Official Automotive Partner of Team USA – highlighting how a challenging spirit and teamwork help overcome obstacles to create extraordinary achievements. Ten "Team Honda" athlete ambassadors competing for Team USA in the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are featured in the uplifting campaign, bringing together the parallel journeys of Honda engineers and Team USA athletes building toward a single question: "Is there anything on earth more powerful than a dream?"

"We're honored to support Team USA's extraordinary athletes at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games – true examples of The Power of Dreams that has driven Honda from day one," said Ed Beadle, vice president, Digital Services and Marketing Division, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Championing Team USA lets us spotlight the challenging spirit driving both these athletes and Honda engineers as they push boundaries and chase their greatest dreams."

Team Honda Winter U.S. Olympians and Paralympians featured in the campaign, include:

Team Honda Drivers are also featured in the campaign, namely:

Kyle Kirkwood (Honda IndyCar Driver)

Dai Yoshihara (Honda Sports Car Race Driver)

"This is The Power of Dreams" was created to be modular campaign, allowing key creative content – such as footage of featured athletes, Honda engineers, and Honda products – to be mixed, matched, and shared across Honda channels and campaign verticals.

This modular approach enables Honda to uniquely incorporate same-day footage from Team Honda athletes competing in Milano Cortina in select versions of the TV spots, with highlights anticipated to appear in NBC primetime rotation that evening. This approach, exclusive to Olympic ringsholders, is designed to bring fans closer to the athletes' Olympic and Paralympic stories and reflect the commitment of Honda to elevate the journeys behind each performance.

Campaign Details and Media Elements

The new campaign is led by two sixty-second television spots, "Ideas Into Action" and "A Flawless Performance", moving fluidly between the Team Honda athletes, championship-winning Honda race car drivers and iconic Honda products in motion, underscoring how the same challenging spirit carries through the diverse lineup of Honda products and technologies.

Woven together with athlete performances are scenes from Honda engineering to capture the rigor, precision and technical ambition that drive Honda forward behind the scenes, including the collaboration between USA Bobsled/Skeleton athletes and engineers at the Honda Automotive Laboratories of Ohio (HALO) wind tunnel.

The full sixty-second "This is The Power of Dreams" creative will debut during the Opening Ceremony on NBC, with 60-, 30-, 15- and 6-second versions running across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms leading up to and throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

To amplify reach, Honda will roll out additional campaign elements:

Streaming through a Roku takeover during marquee Team USA hockey matchups and a first-arrival ad on Peacock during men's ice hockey games

Appearances in select national NBA and NHL programming

Featured in the NFL AFC and NFC championship games on Jan. 25

Honda-led social content featuring Team USA athletes and their individual stories – from challenges that showcase their personalities to motivational messages – leveraging fun social trends, inspiring others to chase their dreams

Products featured in the two long-form "This is The Power of Dreams" spots include:

In addition to automotive and racing sequences, the campaign includes dedicated creative for Honda Powersports, Power Equipment and Marine products. The Powersports spot, "It Takes a Certain Kind of Someone," connects the spirit of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games with everyday riders who bring that same sense of purpose to what they love, underscoring the idea that the spark behind greatness belongs to everyone. The Honda Marine spot, "Propel Your Story" highlights the flagship BF350 outboard engine - empowering experiences and memories while drawing a powerful, emotional parallel between the Winter Games and life on the water. Honda Power Equipment elements highlight how capability and joy show up in many forms.

Honda, Proud Partner of Team USA

The campaign also reflects Honda support of two major winter sport partners. In hockey, Honda continues its nearly two-decade connection to the sport as the Exclusive Automotive Partner and Official Vehicle of USA Hockey, supporting the U.S. Men's and Women's Hockey and National Sled Teams heading into Milano Cortina 2026.

Meanwhile, Acura has teamed up with USA Bobsled/Skeleton as the Official Automotive and Premier Technology Partner through the Olympic Winter Games French Alps 2030, with engineers and athletes collaborating at the HALO wind tunnel to refine aerodynamic performance ahead of competition.

Honda is the Official Automotive Partner of Team USA, supporting the United States Olympic and Paralympic teams at Milano Cortina 2026 and the LA28 Games. Looking ahead to 2028, Honda will continue to support the world's top athletes as a Founding Partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and provide a wide range of Honda and Acura mobility products for use throughout the LA28 Games.

Honda in America

Honda started operations in the United States with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. in 1959. Today, Honda employs over 30,000 associates in America engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales and service support of Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda power equipment, Honda powersports products and the HondaJet advanced light jet.

Based on its longstanding commitment to build products close to the customer, Honda operates 12 major U.S. manufacturing facilities, working with 665 U.S. OEM suppliers to produce a diverse range of Honda products using domestic and global parts. Honda has built automobiles in America for over 40 years, and in 2024, nearly two-thirds of all Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the U.S. were produced in America.

Honda also conducts research and development activities at 21 facilities in America where it fully designs, develops and engineers many of the products the company manufactures in America. Honda and Acura high-performance racing programs are also conducted in America including the design and development of powertrain, chassis, electronics, and performance parts, as well as technical and race support.

