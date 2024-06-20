The Power of Volunteering for Teens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volunteering isn't just about doing something good; it's a great way to grow, meet new people, and maybe even discover a new career path. At Center Line Preparatory Academy, a partner school of National Heritage Academies, volunteering is an important part of student life. Through a structured volunteer program, students don't just fulfill their required service hours; they also enjoy meaningful experiences and gain valuable insights along the way.

Student volunteers take part in everything from food drives to community cleanups.

Dana McCarthy, Reading Academic Specialist and National Honor Society Advisor at Center Line Prep, is a huge supporter of student volunteerism. "Our high school students need 60 hours of community service to graduate. I take a big interest in getting those students involved in something that they're passionate about," she explains.

Broadening Perspectives:

One of the best things about volunteering, according to McCarthy, is how it broadens students' horizons. "It takes the students' lens off the four walls of a building or a classroom and makes them see outside of it," she says.

This helps students look beyond their immediate surroundings and understand the broader impact of their efforts. For example, the National Honor Society's focus on homelessness and hunger involved several food drives. "When we tell them this food goes to people in our school who don't have food every day, it makes them more aware of what's going on right around them," McCarthy adds.

Personal and Professional Growth:

Tynila Moody, a student at Center Line Prep, shares how volunteering changed her life. At first, she was shy, but as time went on, Moody found her voice and confidence through helping younger students. "When I started volunteering, I wasn't the same person I am now. Before volunteering, I was hesitant to interact with others. Now, I'm eager to help people and confident in my interactions."

These volunteer activities often have quite an impact, sometimes changing students' career paths and perspectives. "Tynila thought she wanted to be a teacher but switched to nursing after volunteering," McCarthy shared. This shift shows that volunteering can help students figure out not only what they want to do but also what they don't want to do.

Hands-On Experience:

The volunteer program at Center Line Prep Academy offers opportunities ranging from literacy initiatives to environmental projects. One of McCarthy's favorite projects was at Rising Stars, a school for adults with disabilities. "They plant the food, grow it, and create with it. They make bread, fruit, and other goods," she describes. Through activities like clearing fields and supporting the school's operations, students gain hands-on experience and learn about the effort required to produce food.

Community Connections:

Beyond personal growth, volunteering also strengthens community ties and creates lasting relationships. Students often receive ongoing support from the people they help. "I got to help a woman who is now helping me with my college stuff," Moody shared.

Empathy and Responsibility:

For students at Center Line Prep Academy, volunteering is a key part of their education. It instills a sense of responsibility, empathy, and awareness that's important for their personal and professional development. Through their service, students learn that their actions matter and that they can make a difference, one volunteer hour at a time. "It helps students see and develop strengths they didn't even know they had," shared McCarthy.

About National Heritage Academies:

National Heritage Academies (NHA) is a network of 100 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 68,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com. To find the nearest charter school near you, use the NHA school finder.

SOURCE National Heritage Academies