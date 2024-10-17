Making the Most of a College Visit: A Guide for Parents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Now that the new school year is underway, many students are already looking ahead to their college plans. Choosing the right college is a big decision, and since it involves both time and money, it's important to find the best fit. To help parents navigate this process, Kristin Schumacher-Smith, a school counselor at National Heritage Academies' Grand River Preparatory High School, shares some tips for making the most of college visits.

Visit Campus in Person

College visits usually include a campus tour.

One of her key recommendations is to visit campuses in-person. "College visits are 100% worth it!" she emphasizes. "You can read all you want about a college, but it's a completely different experience when you actually go and see what it's really like."

While virtual tours and online resources can provide information, walking the campus helps students get a feel for the environment and student body. This experience can make all the difference when deciding whether a school is the right fit.

Plan Visits Junior and Senior Year

So, when should you start planning these visits? Schumacher-Smith suggests starting junior year, but early senior year works well, too. If possible, try to visit when classes are in session. "Seeing the college 'in action' while students are around gives you a much better idea of what it's like to be a student there," she explains. "Plus, you can peek into classes and see how big they are. Some students like large classes, while others prefer smaller ones—it all depends on what works for your child."

Prepare Before Your Visit

Before visiting, it's a good idea to brainstorm a list of questions. Even if your child isn't sure about their major yet, think about what's important for their overall college experience. Schumacher-Smith suggests asking things like:

What clubs or organizations are available on campus?

What kind of academic support is offered?

What's the campus culture like? Is it diverse?

Most college visits usually include a campus tour, talking with someone from admissions, and an overview of the school's programs. If you go on a student-led tour, take advantage of that opportunity. It's a great way to get details on everyday life, from the social scene to the size of classes, even where the best places are to eat on campus. Also, don't forget to check out the freshmen dorms and try the cafeteria food while you're there.

After Your Visit

After your visit, Schumacher-Smith says the most important question to ask your child is, "Can you actually see yourself going there? If the answer is no, that's okay. Maybe it's not for you. There's a place for everyone."

If visiting in-person isn't an option right away, starting with a virtual tour can be a helpful first step. But Schumacher-Smith strongly encourages making the trip in-person for schools that are high on your list. "Some schools offer travel assistance for out-of-state students, so be sure to ask the admissions office about it," she advises.

Whether your child is just starting their college search or narrowing down their options, plan those visits now. Sometimes, all it takes is one visit for them to know they've found the perfect place.

