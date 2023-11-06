The Pre-filled Syringes Market size to grow at a CAGR of 8.93% from 2022 to 2027|The shift from glass pre-filled syringes to plastic pre-filled syringes to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pre-filled syringes market is to grow by USD 3,512.4 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period. The shift from glass pre-filled syringes to plastic pre-filled syringes is a key factor driving market growth. This is due to the introduction of advanced polymeric materials such as polypropylene and clear polymers, clear polymer resin prefilled syringes are becoming increasingly popular, and biocompatible with other syringe components. Because of the inherent disadvantages of glass prefilled syringes, such as their tendency to break and drug interactions, over time, manufacturers have turned to plastic as the preferred material for prefilled syringes. Furthermore, advances in polymer technology have further increased the use of plastic pre-filled syringes. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Discover Health Care Supplies industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pre-filled Syringes Market 2023-2027

Company Landscape

The pre-filled syringes market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offering

ApiJect Systems Corp. - The company offers prefilled syringes such as Prefilled ApiJect Injector is the combination of two trusted technologies, the Blow Fill Seal aseptic drug packaging process, and a pen needle style needle hub.

Baxter International Inc. - The company offers prefilled syringes such as clinical through high-volume commercial sterile manufacturing.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - The company offers prefilled syringes such as Glycopyrrolate.

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by material (glass pre-filled syringes and plastic pre-filled syringes), and type (disposable and reusable).

The market share growth by the glass pre-filled syringes segment will be significant during the forecast period. Glass-filled syringes are preferred for parenteral drugs because it is non-reactive and stable during storage and is permeable to oxygen, which can be a major problem for oxygen-sensitive drugs such as morphine. In addition, wider end-user acceptability and a larger number of drugs are available in glass-prefilled syringes compared to plastic-prefilled syringes.

Regional Market Outlook

By geography, the market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and vaccine-preventable infectious diseases. The technological advancements in prefilled syringes and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations are other factors influencing the growth of the prefilled syringe market in the region. Additionally, healthcare reform in the United States is aimed at reducing end-user healthcare costs. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Companies Mentioned

Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Innovations in pre-filled syringes is a major trend in the market. Many vendors are offering built-in automatic needle shields and retractable needle syringes. Furthermore, some specialized pre-filled syringe manufacturers have developed dual syringes and multiple compartments for lyophilization. For example, Pfizer (XYNTHA) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Prolia) have begun to package lyophilized drugs in dual/multi-compartment syringes. Hence, these advancements in innovations are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The limitations and drawbacks of the devices are one of the significant challenges restricting market growth. The quality of the drug can be affected when stored in a pre-filled syringe because the drug is in direct contact with the main packaging of the syringe for a long time. In addition, tungsten residues in prefilled syringes can also degrade biotech drugs. There have been many cases where pharmaceutical companies supplying drugs in pre-filled syringes had to recall their products due to drug interactions. Thus, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Material Market Segmentation by Type Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

