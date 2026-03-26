The Predictive Index Names Lance Neuhauser Chief Executive Officer

Tech entrepreneur and AI veteran tapped to lead the company's next phase of success

WESTWOOD, Mass., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Predictive Index (PI), the leader in applying behavioral science to solve businesses' most complex people problems, today named Lance Neuhauser as Chief Executive Officer. Neuhauser joins PI with deep experience scaling technology companies and building AI-native products, arriving at a pivotal moment as the company looks to pair its 70+ years of behavioral science with the tools available to HR and business leaders.

"AI is reshaping how companies hire, manage, and retain talent, and most organizations simply aren't equipped for it," said Neuhauser. "PI is different. We have the science, the technology, and a network of practitioners who've spent decades turning behavioral science into a real competitive advantage. My job is to build on that foundation with the best modern tools available, so this company can deliver even more value to the organizations we serve. And my first priority is listening to the people who know this business best."

Neuhauser co-founded Resolution Media, which became the world's largest search engine marketing agency before being acquired by Omnicom. He then co-founded and scaled 4C Insights, a behavioral data platform for social and television advertising, and served as President of MediaOcean following the acquisition. Most recently, he has been building and advising AI-native companies, including as founder and CEO of Wendy, an AI-powered platform for children, Operating Partner at Interplay and advisor to integrate.ai and Sonero.ai, which was acquired by Mediafly.

"What drew me to PI is decades of brand trust built around some of the most important data a company can have — how its people actually work. In a market flooded with new tools and bold claims, PI has validated science that organizations have relied on for over 70 years. That's not something you can replicate with a new logo and a language model," said Neuhauser.

"Lance is an experienced leader, across multiple technology cycles and at real scale," said J. Puckett, Board Chair. "He understands how to build strong organizations and how to leverage AI in ways that create lasting value. Not by disrupting what works, but by building on it. The board is fully aligned behind him and the mandate to move quickly."

Neuhauser's arrival reflects PI's continued investment in its evolving platform, with a focus on bringing behavioral insights directly into the hands of customers and the practitioners who support them.

About The Predictive Index

The Predictive Index (PI) provides a science-backed platform that integrates behavioral and cognitive data into the employee lifecycle. PI's behavioral dataset spans millions of assessments across 90+ countries, creating one of the largest validated behavioral datasets in the world, a foundation that becomes exponentially more valuable as AI transforms how organizations make talent decisions. The company's methodology is globally recognized, with EFPA-certified assessments used by 10,000+ organizations, including Nissan, Citizens Bank, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Omni Hotel to make objective, data-driven decisions that reduce bias and predict workplace performance. Learn more at www.predictiveindex.com.

Media Contact:

Abby Lewis

The Predictive Index

[email protected]

SOURCE The Predictive Index