The Premiere School For Children With Autism In South Florida Celebrates New Campus With Autism Shoe Drive

HIALEAH, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Florida Autism Charter School, (SFACS) is excited to announce the completion and opening of its new state-of-the-art campus located in Hialeah. Now children on the Autism Spectrum will have the ability to attend a tuition-free school, dedicated to providing unapparelled education in an ABA based setting, within a campus unlike any other in the Sunshine State.

In conjunction with the opening of the campus, SFACS is holding its annual SFACS Walk Drive-by style on Saturday, April 10, 2021 starting at 10 am. With COVID restrictions still in effect, school officials have opted for a car parade. Vehicles will be lining up at the school's original location by Slade Park. From there, the parade of cars will travel through town until they reach the school's new location, just west of Interstate 75.

In addition to the walk drive-by style and the celebration of the new campus, SFACS is also collecting Shoes for Autism…an opportunity for the public to donate gently used shoes of all kinds, which will go to benefit families in need across the world. The collection begins April 3rd and run through the month of April, in conjunction with Autism Awareness Month.

This event will be following all CDC guidelines.

About South Florida Autism Charter School:

South Florida Autism Charter Schools, Inc., (SFACS), is the first charter school in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, that exclusively serves students on the Autism Spectrum. The school was founded in 2008 and has demonstrated academic excellence in an underserved community through science-based, individualized curriculum and free bi-monthly community workshops for family members and caregivers. We are a non-profit organization.

Our new campus sits on 5 acres with 66,000 square feet for 300 students. The school features a full cafeteria, one-way viewing side rooms for therapists and parents to observe their children and sensory play areas inside and outside.

Plans are in the works for additional features, including a swimming pool, therapy center and future assisted living facility for student alumni.

