The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort teams up with Chef David Burke to be first to serve New Yorkers pheasant on opening day of new season

RICHMOND, R.I., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For centuries, there has been an unofficial, rather eccentric competition held every year on August 12 in Britain to see which London restaurant will serve the first grouse of the season. Dubbed 'The Great Grouse Race', this year the challenge has arrived in the US - but with an all-American twist.

Resort chairman Paul Mihailides and Chef David Burke with pheasants from the Glorious Nineteenth

To celebrate the pheasant season opening in Rhode Island on October 19, in the same time-honoured way Britain marks The Glorious Twelfth, The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort has teamed up Chef David Burke to be the first to serve fortunate New Yorkers pheasant on opening day of new season on The Glorious Nineteenth.

Shooting against a backdrop of amber fall foliage and serenaded by a string quartet, the team of experienced shooters was made up Chef David Burke, resort chairman Paul Milhailides and sporting club members. Pheasant were then driven 146 miles south by one of the resort's bespoke Bentley Bentaygas to the David Burke Tavern on Upper East Side.

Mr Milhailides commented: "We are proud to celebrate the opening of pheasant season in a way that honors tradition and showcases our commitment to exceptional culinary experiences. Rhode Island is not known for its pheasant shooting so partnering with Chef David Burke allows us to bring a taste of this unique sporting heritage to New Yorkers, highlighting the beauty of our land and the bounty it provides. We invite everyone to join us in this celebration of nature and fine dining, as we embrace the thrill of the hunt and the joy of sharing exquisite meals with friends and family."

Chef David Burke added: "I'm thrilled to be part of this exciting initiative that brings the joy of game dining to city dwellers. It's a unique way to connect urban food lovers with the rich traditions of hunting and food provenance. By serving pheasant on opening day, we're not just offering a meal; we're creating an experience that celebrates the flavors of the season and the spirit of the outdoors."

The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort, nestled within more than 3,500 acres of pristine wilderness, offers sustainable pheasant shooting that attracts enthusiasts from across the US. Guests can engage in upland hunting amidst lush sorghum fields and expansive natural landscapes, providing a picturesque backdrop.

Pheasant shooting at The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort is primarily available to members, although the resort does offer opportunities for non-members to participate in specific events. Membership options range from basic access to shooting facilities to comprehensive packages that include accommodations and various amenities. Non-members can join organized events such as Continental Pheasant Hunts or private upland hunts, which provide a unique experience under the guidance of expert handlers and dogs. This structure allows both members and guests to enjoy the exceptional pheasant hunting offerings at this renowned destination in New England.

For more information, visit www.preservehunts.com.

