The Press Conference of the Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023 Held in Beijing

BEIJING, July 4, 2023

Facing the global challenges posed by ecological changes, the Chinese government launched the global initiative on ecological construction, appealing to the international community to uphold the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind. It also promotes the construction of a fair and reasonable global environmental governance with win-win cooperation for the joint construction of a cleaner and more beautiful world.

The Press Conference of the Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023 was held in Beijing on July 3. (Gog.cn/Hu Hongtao) A beautiful view of Guanshanhu District of Guiyang, Guizhou province.(Photo by Cao Jingjian)

On July 3, the Press Conference of the Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023 was held in Beijing. It will kick off from July 8 to 9 in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, in both online and offline forms. More than 2500 guests are expected to attend the forum, among whom leaders of the CPC and the state, political figures of foreign countries, heads of national ministries and departments, and responsible persons of international organizations, research institutes, and leading enterprises of green development will deliver speeches.

Themed "Pursuing the Modernization of Harmony between Humanity and Nature - Promoting Green and Low-carbon Development," the forum will hold the opening and closing ceremonies, theme forums, exhibitions, and investment attraction of the green industry. It is characterized by more focused themes for discussion, more diversified exhibitions and more effective investment attraction.

More focused themes for discussion: a total of 17 theme forums are set up in four modules, namely "Theory and Practices of Xi Jinping's Thoughts on Ecological Civilization," "Green and Low-carbon Development," "Ecological Protection and Pollution Prevention and Treatment," and "International Exchanges and Cooperation." Over 50 renowned experts and scholars will attend the forum, including 17 academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Engineering. The forum is scheduled to release theoretical research findings, establish the Green Climate Fund of Guizhou, and implement other results in practices.

More diversified exhibitions: focusing on green development, the forum will hold an exhibition displaying green innovative products in various areas and build demonstration bases for site investigation of the forum with distinctive features and significant ecological results. In addition, by integrating online and offline means, the forum is committed to demonstrating the achievements in seeking green economic development at home and abroad, as well as in Guizhou.

Six modules have been set up, including the exhibition area of the guest-of-honor province, the Guizhou exhibition area, the exhibition area of environmental technology enterprises, the exhibition area of international commodities, the new product release area, and the trade negotiation area.

More effective investment attraction: concentrating on the key areas of new energy, new material, energy-saving and environmental protection and recycled utilization, the forum will build a platform for the green industry to attract investment while seeking cooperation and exchanges.

The forum will undertake the campaign on the capital introduction of the green industry and organize green cooperation projects for on-site agreement signing. With a focus on several areas, it has planned and formulated 220 green ecological projects for investment attraction and promotion. Furthermore, it plans to undertake the signing of the "Eco Forum Global Guiyang Green Industrial Projects" and the "Guizhou Major Green Development Projects and Strategic Cooperation Agreement," with the total signing value expected to exceed RMB 16 billion.

In recent years, Guizhou has been strictly implementing Xi Jinping's Thoughts on Ecological Civilization and relevant work arrangements of the CPC Central Committee on ecological construction. It has carried out the "general ecology" strategic actions and actively promoted the construction of the national ecological civilization pilot zone with remarkable achievements, turning its fine ecological environment into the biggest advantage for development and competition.

The Eco Forum Global Guiyang is the only international forum at the national level themed ecological civilization in China and has been successfully held 11 times since its establishment in 2009. Since the holding of the forum, Guizhou has been carrying forward and exploring the concept of ecological civilization and sustainable development and deepening its extensive exchanges and practical cooperation with the international community in ecological protection, carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, climate change, and other areas.

The forum has served as a significant platform to spread Xi Jinping's Thoughts on Ecological Civilization, serve the state's diplomatic strategy, and showcase achievements of different countries in ecological construction, promoting the global construction of ecological civilization. This year, the forum aims to make further innovations, give full play to its advantages, and pool collective wisdom to form a consensus. Meanwhile, it remains dedicated to deepening cooperation, strengthening international exchanges and cooperation on ecological civilization, and seeking the modernization of harmony between humanity and nature.

