The Princeton Review & Entrepreneur Magazine Name the Top 50 Undergrad & Grad Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies for 2021

The University of Houston captured the #1 spot on the undergraduate schools ranking list, and Rice University finished #1 on the graduate list. Both schools were also #1 on the respective lists last year. The top 15 schools on the lists for 2021 are below.

The Princeton Review posted the full top 50 lists at www.princetonreview.com/entrepreneur , where they can be accessed for free. On the company's site, users can also access detailed profiles of the schools and find more information about the project's survey, criteria, and methodology for the rankings.

Entrepreneur has posted the full lists at https://www.entrepreneur.com/topcolleges . The magazine will also publish the lists and a feature on the rankings in its December issue, available on newsstands on December 1st. The article has details about the top schools' entrepreneurship programs and course offerings as well as stats on startups launched by graduates of the schools.

Data The Princeton Review collected from the schools on its 60-question survey included: the percentage of faculty, students, and alumni actively and successfully involved in entrepreneurial endeavors; the number and reach of mentorship programs, scholarships, and grants for entrepreneurial studies; and the level of support for school-sponsored business plan competitions.

"The schools that made our ranking lists for 2021 all offer exceptional entrepreneurship programs," said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's editor in chief. "Their faculties are outstanding. Their courses have robust experiential components, and their students receive outstanding mentoring and networking support. We strongly recommend these fine schools to anyone considering a college major or graduate degree in this burgeoning field."

"The pandemic has triggered a massive wave of entrepreneurial interest, and more Americans are starting businesses now than in the last decade," said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "That means there's even more hunger for valuable information and insights on how to build and grow a business. We're proud to publish this annual ranking, so that we can give future entrepreneurs guidance on the robust education programs that can help them start their journey."

The Princeton Review's top 15 undergraduate schools for entrepreneurship studies for 2021 are:

University of Houston (TX) Babson College (MA) Brigham Young University (UT) The University of Michigan Tecnológico de Monterrey ( Mexico ) University of Maryland—College Park Baylor University (TX) Northeastern University (MA) Washington University in St. Louis (MO) University of Utah Iowa State University Drexel University (PA) The University of Miami (FL) Michigan State University Miami University (OH)

The Princeton Review's top 15 graduate schools for entrepreneurship studies for 2021 are:

Rice University (TX) The University of Chicago (IL) Northwestern University (IL) Babson College (MA) University of Michigan The University of Texas at Austin University of Washington The University of Oklahoma University of California—Los Angeles The University of Texas at Dallas Northeastern University (MA) Brigham Young University (UT) Syracuse University (NY) University of Rochester (NY) Washington University in St. Louis (MO)

All of the schools on The Princeton Review lists have remarkable distinctions with respect to their programs and the success their graduates and faculty have attained as entrepreneurs.

On the undergraduate schools list, at the University of Houston (#1), its alumni have started more than 1,300 businesses over the past ten years. At Babson College (#2), fully 100% of the entrepreneurship program faculty have started, bought or run a successful business. At Brigham Young University (#3), the amount of funding its graduates have received for their businesses over the past ten years has collectively exceeded $14 billion.

On the graduate schools list, at Rice University (#1), graduates have raised more than $5.5 billion in funding for their companies in the last ten years. At the University of Chicago (#2), 340 mentors work with the program's 2,700+ students as part of the school's officially-sponsored mentorship program. At Northwestern University (#3), students won more than $400,000 in prize money in entrepreneurship business competitions last year.

In all, 76 institutions made The Princeton Review's entrepreneurship studies ranking lists for 2021: 24 institutions made both the undergraduate and graduate program lists, and 52 schools made one of the lists. The state with the greatest number of schools (10) on the lists is Texas, which is also the home state of the two top-ranked schools: the University of Houston and Rice University, both of which are in Houston. Three schools on the ranking lists are located abroad: Concordia University (Canada), Tecnológico de Monterrey (Mexico), and Erasmus University (the Netherlands).

All schools that participate in The Princeton Review survey for this project are considered for the ranking lists. Schools that do not participate are ineligible for consideration.

The Princeton Review is also known for its annual rankings of graduate business and law schools and its rankings of undergraduate colleges in dozens of categories, all of which can be accessed (as well as the company's in-depth profiles of the schools) for free at www.PrincetonReview.com .

