The Princeton Review Announces Sarah Robinson as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Review ® , one of the nation's leading education services companies, today announced that Sarah Robinson has been named Chief Product Officer. In this role, Robinson will oversee the company's expansive product portfolio as well as the customer experience.

"We are thrilled to have Sarah join the executive leadership team," said Robert Batten , Chief Executive Officer of The Princeton Review and Tutor.com. "Her experience in product development, use of AI, strategy, and leadership will help us accelerate innovation so we can continue to deliver a best-in-class customer experience to the growing number of students we serve. As an edtech leader, Sarah will advance The Princeton Review's longstanding mission to provide personalized, effective education products and services."

Robinson comes to The Princeton Review from Panorama Education , where she oversaw strategy and execution for the company's multiple products. Prior to that, Robinson was a Principal at The Boston Consulting Group within the firm's Public Sector practice area, within which she focused on education. She previously worked as a book publicist at Alfred A. Knopf Publishers, part of Penguin Random House (coincidentally, the publisher of The Princeton Review books). At Knopf, she engineered more than 80 promotional campaigns, including for ten bestsellers.

Robinson holds a BA in English and American Literature and Language from Harvard University and an MBA from the Yale School of Management.

"I am delighted to join this storied organization," said Robinson. "The Chief Product Officer role embodies my passions: envisioning and creating user experiences that delight people and improve their lives, and, more broadly, championing improved educational outcomes in this country. It's an honor to lead this dedicated team and to build products that support the needs of learners."

