The Princeton Review Appoints David A. Joseph As Chief Financial Officer

Brings 25 Years of Strategic Financial and Operational Experience in Education & Technology

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Review ® , one of the nation's leading education services companies, has announced that David A. Joseph has joined the company as its Chief Financial Officer, effective today.

Mr. Joseph brings 25 years of experience in driving growth, operational transformation, and capital strategy across leading public and private technology and education companies including Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (now HMH), eBay, Audible, and Morgan Stanley. In recent years, he has served as CFO of an AI infrastructure company and an education technology solutions provider as they scaled globally.

In his role as CFO, he will oversee all aspects of finance and administration and serve as a strategic partner to the executive team and board.

"We are thrilled to have David on our executive team," said Robert Batten , Chief Executive Officer of The Princeton Review and its affiliate company, Tutor.com. "His track record in achieving critical business objectives and driving enterprise value bolsters our ability to make The Princeton Review a market leader in student success."

Prior to joining The Princeton Review, Mr. Joseph was CFO of Cornelis Networks, an AI infrastructure company spun out of Intel that delivers high speed network solutions for large-scale AI compute clusters. Mr. Joseph also served as the founding CFO of AVENU Learning, a company created through a strategic investment by Southern New Hampshire University that partners with higher education institutions to deliver online degree programs to students in non-domestic markets. Earlier in his career, at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, he helped accelerate the company's transformation into an education technology solutions provider through ground-breaking strategic partnerships and M&A.

"I'm incredibly excited and honored to be joining The Princeton Review and Tutor.com," said Mr. Joseph. "These are iconic brands with a powerful legacy and meaningful opportunity ahead. I look forward to working with Bob and the leadership team to strengthen the company's financial and operational foundation as we build the leading global platform for delivering superior student outcomes."

"We are particularly excited to welcome David to our company," Mr. Batten added. "His exceptional professional background and personal dedication to education will be pivotal as we invest in innovation and expand our offerings to improve outcomes for the millions of learners we serve."

David A. Joseph is a graduate of Columbia University where he earned a Master of International Affairs with a concentration in International Finance and Business. He earned his undergraduate degree­—a B.A. in Political Science—from New York University.

About The Princeton Review

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admissions services company. Every year, it helps millions of college-bound and graduate school–bound students as well as working professionals achieve their education and career goals through its many education services and products. These include online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors, online resources, a line of more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House, and dozens of categories of school rankings. Founded in 1981, the company is now in its 45th year. The company's Tutor.com brand, now in its 25th year, is one of the largest online tutoring services in the U.S. It comprises a community of thousands of tutors who have delivered more than 29 million tutoring sessions. The Princeton Review, U.S.-owned and operated, is headquartered in New York, NY. The company is not affiliated with Princeton University. For more information, visit PrincetonReview.com. Follow the company on Instagram (@theprincetonreview), LinkedIn (the-princeton-review), YouTube (@ThePrincetonReview), and TikTok (@princeton.review).

SOURCE The Princeton Review