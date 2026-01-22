The Princeton Review Reports Innovative Collaboration with Google Gemini

Students Using Gemini, Google's AI Assistant, Can Take Full-Length SAT Practice Tests Built with The Princeton Review's Trusted Expertise

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Review ®, the education services company widely known for its test-prep, tutoring, and admission counseling services, today reported a collaborative partnership with Gemini, Google's AI assistant.

The partnership—which Google announced yesterday on its Keyword blog, enables students using Gemini to take full-length practice tests for the SAT® that have been built with content grounded in expertise from The Princeton Review. The tests can be taken any time on demand, 24/7, and at no cost via Gemini, simply by entering a prompt such as "I want to practice for the SAT" or "Generate an SAT practice exam for me."

After taking the tests in Gemini, students receive feedback noting sections of the test on which they did their best as well as those for which additional prep can improve their score.

"We are delighted to be the first test-prep services company to partner with Google on this innovative project," said Robert Batten, CEO of The Princeton Review and its affiliate company, Tutor.com. "What made the project so compelling to us is that it harnesses the transformative power of AI to make effective, high-quality SAT prep more accessible than ever. This matters. The SAT continues to hold importance in the college admission landscape. SAT scores distinguish a student's college applications. They are also used in scholarship and grant aid award decisions."

The Princeton Review has created resources for students to score their best on the SAT for more than four decades. It debuted as an SAT-prep company in 1981 when it pioneered a method for preparing for the test that was highly effective and revolutionary in its time. Since then, the company has developed test-prep resources for dozens of standardized tests important for applicants to colleges and graduate schools as well as for people taking professional licensing and certification exams.

The company's current range of resources for the SAT includes free full-length SAT practice tests with feedback for score improvement as well as online and in-person SAT prep courses and tutoring, plus SAT guide books. Among its book resources, The Princeton Review's annually updated guide to the SAT made the New York Times bestseller list when it was first published in 1986. It remains the only test-prep guide ever to have achieved that distinction.

The Princeton Review also offers AI-based resources for college applicants and students including its AI College Admissions Essay Counseling and AI Homework Essay Feedback tools. Designed with input from The Princeton Review's college admission and tutoring experts, these tools provide instant feedback on student essays with targeted advice for improving them. In 2025, the company incorporated AI analytics into some of its classroom test-prep and academic services to customize learner experiences. AI Hub, a dedicated area on The Princeton Review website, provides information about the company's AI products inspired by "40+ years of experience infused into the latest technology."

About The Princeton Review

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admissions services company. Every year, it helps millions of college-bound and graduate school–bound students as well as working professionals achieve their education and career goals through its many education services and products. These include online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors, online resources, a line of more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House, and dozens of categories of school rankings. Founded in 1981, the company is now in its 45th year. The company's Tutor.com brand, now in its 25th year, is one of the largest online tutoring services in the U.S. It comprises a community of thousands of tutors who have delivered more than 29 million tutoring sessions. The Princeton Review, headquartered in New York, NY, is not affiliated with Princeton University. For more information, visit PrincetonReview.com. Follow the company on Instagram (@theprincetonreview), LinkedIn (the-princeton-review), YouTube (@ThePrincetonReview), and TikTok (@princeton.review).

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

About the SAT

The SAT, administered by the College Board, is a standardized test used in decisions for college admissions. It assesses students' college readiness in Reading & Writing and Math to provide colleges with a common benchmark for applicants that the schools consider alongside the applicant's GPA and other factors. In 2025, the College Board transitioned the SAT to a digital adaptive test featuring modules for which the test-taker's performance on the first module influences the difficulty of the questions on the second module. While many colleges have adopted test-optional policies, the majority are not test-blind and will consider submitted scores. A strong SAT score distinguishes the application, demonstrates the student's college preparedness, and can improve scholarship eligibility. More than 2,000,000 students from the high school graduating class of 2025 took the SAT at least once.

SAT® is a trademark registered by the College Board, which is not affiliated with, and does not endorse The Princeton Review.

