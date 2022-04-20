The Private Lens Empowers Women to Feel Good About Their Bodies Through Fine Art Nude Photography

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last five years, boudoir and fine art nude photography digital magazine, The Private Lens, has been empowering women around the world and helping them build confidence by feeling good about themselves and their bodies.

"The Private Lens is a members-only weekly magazine of fine art and nude photos. Many models have stories on how the website has empowered their lives to help build confidence," said The Private Lens founder and fine art nude and portrait photographer Oliver Dominguez.

The Private Lens model: Cait Del Mar from Miami Beach, FL, U.S. The Private Lens model: Anyelina Sánchez from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The Private Lens has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram @theprivatelens.

For many people including men and women, being photographed naked is inhibiting. Once they overcome their shyness, they start to become more confident about themselves.

"It's empowering to pose nude because it makes me feel free and that helps remove the fear of posing many women have. After seeing the results, it makes me love photography even more as well as my own body," said The Private Lens nude model Reyna Sánchez.

To understand how the process of fine art nude photography is helping women feel empowered, you should look at the female mindset in general.

For many women, body image is engrained in their minds from an early age making them question themselves and their bodies. When they feel confident about their body and can look at themselves comfortably in the mirror, they feel empowered through self-love.

"When you choose to be part of a fine art nude photoshoot, you're taking that self-love and growing with it. You're telling the world that you're happy with your body and don't mind showing it off tastefully," says Dominguez.

By asking someone to take naked photos of yourself, it's showing that you are comfortable with them and yourself.

Another model Paloma De La Hoz, who is also a psychologist and writer for the Private Lens appreciates a direct correlation between fine art nude photography and empowerment.

The key is to ensure that photos are taken artistically and tastefully. Although some women take nude selfies, it's not quite the same.

"Of course, there are things you should do to prevent those photos from getting out on the internet. For example, save them in a separate file or delete them after taking them," said De La Hoz.

Some women never feel comfortable doing this and decide to work with a professional photographer, who specializes in nude photography. Also, some women prefer another woman rather than a heterosexual male taking the pictures.

It's critical that before the photoshoot takes place always request a consultation with the photographer so you can get to know them and make sure you feel comfortable with that person.

Generally, photographers will take regular pictures before the session begins to help break the ice and make you feel comfortable with the lighting and being behind the camera.

Also, make sure you know what type of nudes you want. For example, many women prefer romantic or soft nudes, while some want bold, in-your-face nakedness, she says.

If you want to feel female empowerment in its rawest form, consider a fine art nude photo session and being a model on The Private Lens website.

"It's a great way to show your self-love, break free of your inner inhibitions and the constraints of clothing, while doing something exciting, tasteful, and a little risqué," expressed Dominguez.

Dominguez has spent five years building the Private Lens digital magazine, he also owns The Private Lens Studio in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and specializes in men and women portraits, as well as female boudoir and art nude photography.

