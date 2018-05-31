The Prostate Cancer Foundation And Major League Baseball Are Back In Full Swing To Defeat Prostate Cancer With The 23rd Annual Home Run Challenge

The Home Run Challenge invites baseball fans to "Keep Dad in The Game" and pledge a donation for every home run hit by signing up at HomeRunChallenge.org, where a one-time donation will also be accepted. Every dollar donated to the Home Run Challenge will be granted to PCF to fund critical research to defeat prostate cancer and improve early detection methods. To date, the Home Run Challenge has raised nearly $50 million for scientific research.

"Partnering with Major League Baseball for the 23rd Annual Home Run Challenge has been like winning the World Series," said Michael Milken, founder and chairman of PCF. "We are enormously grateful to our MLB partners for their ongoing dedication to help raise awareness about prostate cancer and the need to fund groundbreaking research that so many men living with the disease need in order to survive."

Blue is the official color for prostate cancer awareness and MLB players, coaches and managers will lend their support in solidarity by wearing specially designed blue-infused caps on Father's Day (June 17). The hats and other exclusive Father's Day apparel will be available to purchase at MLBShop.com and at MLB stadiums nationwide, with 100% of MLB's proceeds going to support PCF and partner Stand Up To Cancer.

"Major League Baseball is honored to partner with the Prostate Cancer Foundation in the Home Run Challenge," said Melanie LeGrande, MLB vice president of social responsibility. "Across our sport, many lives have been affected by cancer, and we are proud to use our platform each year to raise funds and awareness for the fight against the disease. For more than 20 years, the Home Run Challenge has been a great opportunity to share the message about prostate cancer to help save lives."

As an official charitable partner of MLB for more than two decades, PCF will continue its efforts to fund cutting-edge research projects as well as provide ongoing efforts to inform and create awareness to the general public. "The Home Run Challenge campaign is one of PCF's most notable signature campaigns," said Jonathan Simons, MD, PCF's President and CEO. "We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Major League Baseball to help inform the public about the latest resources and significant advancements made in the battle against prostate cancer."

QUICK FACTS:

One in 9 U.S. men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer which is equivalent to at least one player on a baseball team

One man dies from prostate cancer every 18 minutes which is roughly equivalent to one player per inning

More than 29,000 men will die from prostate cancer this year

Helping keep Dad "in the game", PCF and MLB will hold the Home Run Challenge Tour Stops and Awareness Days in stadiums across the nation beginning May 29th with MLB teams providing in-game messages about prostate cancer reaching at least a half-a-million fans. Baseball enthusiasts are also encouraged to continue showing their support by uploading a photo to their social media platforms from the game wearing blue or their favorite MLB team's jersey or hat using #HomeRunChallenge and/or #KeepDadintheGame. For more information about the Home Run Challenge, please visit www.HomeRunChallenge.org.

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization funding and accelerating prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993, PCF has raised more than $745 million and provided funding to more than 2,000 research programs at nearly 200 cancer centers and universities. The PCF global research enterprise now extends to 19 countries. PCF advocates for greater awareness of prostate cancer and more efficient investment of governmental research funds for transformational cancer research. Its efforts have helped produce a 20-fold increase in government funding for prostate cancer. For more information, visit www.pcf.org.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. It is the best-attended sport in North America, and since 2004, MLB has enjoyed its best-attended seasons in the history of the game. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Advanced Media and MLB Network, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on MLB, visit http://www.MLB.com.

