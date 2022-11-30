The Pun Group LLP and Fritzsche Associates, Inc. Set to Finalize Merger in Early 2023

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified public accounting firm, The Pun Group, LLP, headquartered in Orange County, CA, announced its planned merger with Fritzsche Associates, a certified public accounting firm based in Sacramento. The two firms are currently in advanced discussions regarding a proposed transaction with an official merger date projected for the beginning of the new year.

With both rooted in delivering exceptional client service, they will continue a shared commitment and focus on emphasizing outstanding client services, superior talent, and deep specialization in the not-for-profit sector. Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of The Pun Group, Kenneth H. Pun, founded the company in 2012 and will maintain his leadership role once the planned merger is finalized.

Of the joint endeavor, he said, "Both firms uphold a personalized and collaborative approach with our clients as well as similar family-oriented cultures. We view working together as a natural fit. Our goal is to continue to enhance and scale investments in talent and innovation for the firm and find ways to continually add value for our clients."

The merger also grants current clients of Fritzsche Associates access to expanded services, including strategic planning, technology consulting, and outsourced controller/CFO services. James H. Fritzsche, Shareholder and Managing Director of Fritzsche Associates, said, "We are thrilled to be joining The Pun Group and excited to share our expertise and experience. The merger will grant us the tools and resources necessary to serve all clients at the highest level."

The two groups will operate under The Pun Group, with headquarters remaining in Orange County and service continuing through the southwest region of the U.S., including offices in California, Nevada, and Arizona. It has been named one of the Top Accounting Firms by the Orange County Business Journal, has been listed on the CalCPA Top 150 firms, and received the 2021 ClearlyRated Best of Accounting award.

About The Pun Group LLP

As one of the fastest-growing independent public accounting and advisory firms in the southwest United States, The Pun Group provides a big firm experience with small-firm values. Its expert accounting, advisory, and assurance services support commercial and tax-exempt organizations, with special expertise serving clients in the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare, entertainment and gaming, government, not-for-profit, and cannabis sectors. for more information, visit www.pungroup.cpa.

About The Fritzsche Associates, Inc.

Founded in 1996, with more than two decades of passionate commitment to client services, Fritzsche Associates is a trusted advisor and a leading provider of accounting and auditing services for not-for-profit organizations throughout Northern California.

