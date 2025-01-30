THE PURE ATHLETE PODCAST NOW STREAMING ON PERFECT GAME TV

Helpful Youth Sports Content Featuring Leading Athletes and Coaches

Now Available to Perfect Game Families and Athletes Nationwide

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Athlete , a leading youth sports platform and podcast, has reached an agreement with Perfect Game , the world's largest amateur baseball and softball platform, for episodes of The Pure Athlete Podcast to be broadcast on PerfectGame.TV and the free PGTV app every Thursday at 6 p.m. EST. All episodes will be available for on-demand viewing at PerfectGame.TV and on the PGTV app following the initial broadcast. By featuring Pure Athlete on Perfect Game's streaming platform, Perfect Game's community will have access to insights and guidance from some of sports' biggest names including Chipper Jones, Bobby Witt Jr, Mallory Pugh Swanson, Ryan Howard, Dan Orlovsky, Jennie Finch-Daigle, Austin Riley, Kerri Walsh Jennings and many more who are featured on Pure Athlete.

Perfect Game has added the Pure Athlete Podcast, hosted by former MLB outfielder Jeff Francoeur, to the PerfectGame.TV weekly lineup.

Pure Athlete's mission is to create and deliver informational and inspirational content to help young athletes, parents and coaches successfully navigate the youth sports journey to become the best versions of themselves in sports and life.

"Expanding our reach through Perfect Game's platform aligns with our mission to equip young athletes and their families with the tools they need to succeed both on and off the field," said Jeff Francoeur, MLB broadcaster, former player and host of the Pure Athlete podcast. "Our content encourages a positive youth sports experience for the next generation of athletes as they compete, and we're excited to connect with new viewers through this initiative."

Perfect Game, recognized as the preeminent organization in youth baseball and softball and a leader in player development and tournaments, will add Pure Athlete to its array of entertaining and helpful content delivered on Perfect Game TV. In 2024, nearly 37 million video plays were registered across PerfectGame.TV's platforms, underscoring its status as a go-to source for baseball enthusiasts. Additionally, 13 million unique users engaged with PGTV content in 2024 via its website, app, and .org platforms – a remarkable 76% increase from 2023, adding 5 million new viewers.

"PGTV continues to grow and is committed to bringing viewers the best in amateur baseball, whether with live event coverage or educating our athletes and their families with the tools they need to navigate their journeys in the best way possible," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "By sharing Pure Athlete's content, we're proud to offer even more valuable resources to the youth sports community."

Pure Athlete content will begin airing on PerfectGame.TV on January 30, 2025.

ABOUT PURE ATHLETE

Pure Athlete is a branded content platform and podcast hosted by Jeff Francoeur, Britt Lee and Brad Williams that empowers parents, coaches, and the next generation of athletes to navigate the complex culture of youth sports. During our episodes, we connect with some of sports' most iconic figures and topical experts like Chipper Jones, Dabo Swinney, Austin Ekeler, Carli Lloyd and more, tapping into their shared wisdom. Alongside sports legends and current athletes, Pure Athlete discusses specific ways to help create a more meaningful youth sports experience for the next generation of athletes. Follow Pure Athlete on Instagram and YouTube: @PureAthleteInc. Listen to the show on Apple Podcast and Spotify. You can learn more about the Pure Athlete podcast and upcoming guests at PureAthleteInc.com .

ABOUT PERFECT GAME

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,210 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,134 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2023 Draft, for example, 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

Media Contacts:

Halleigh Woods

See.Spark.Go

[email protected]

(706) 616-3073

Greg Casterioto

Perfect Game

[email protected]

(267) 246-5709

SOURCE Perfect Game USA