The Puzzles & Survival x Resident Evil Collaboration Officially Begins Today!

37 GAMES

13 Aug, 2023, 09:54 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 13th (Sunday), 37 Games, publisher of the zombie-themed match-3 game Puzzles & Survival, is launching a collaboration with Capcom, developer of one of the best-selling survival game series Resident Evil, featuring the latest entry in the series, a remake of Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil 4 (2023) has received great acclaim since its release earlier this year, and this collaboration marks Resident Evil 4 (2023)'s first-ever partnership with a mobile game. What kind of surprises will this collaboration bring? Commanders, play the game and find out for yourselves!

Collaboration Trailer: https://youtu.be/TkpRYIupIA4

The Resident Evil 4 (2023) Collaboration Trailer is now available worldwide!

Once Again, Iconic Resident Evil Characters are in Puzzles & Survival

Fight alongside the beloved Resident Evil characters Leon S. Kennedy, Ashley Graham, and Ada Wong as you uncover and destroy the evil plan brewing up in the village.

The Ultimate Thriller Gameplay Experience

Survive the Ganados besigment, repel the Colmillos, fight hard battles with members of the cult Los Iluminados, and take on the ultimate showdown against Osmund Saddler. Plenty of contents are available to allow you relive the similar survival gameplay experience with Resident Evil 4.

Collaboration Exclusive Items & Community Events

Enter the exclusive Puzzles & Survival x Resident Evil 4 (2023) collaboration gift code PNSRE888 you may claim a generous quantity of supplies.

You can also join the special events in the official community! Do no miss this chance and download Puzzles & Survival now to enjoy the collaboration with Resident Evil 4 (2023)!

Game Name

Puzzles & Survival

Price

Free (with In-App Purchases)

Languages

Japanese/English/Simplified Chinese/Traditional Chinese/German/Russian/French/Korean/Portuguese/Thai/Turkish/Spanish/Italian/Vietnamese/Polish/Indonesian/Dutch/Malay/Arabic

Platform

iPhone/Android

Official Website

https://www.pnsofficial.com

Download Link

https://pse.is/pnsrenews1

Collaboration

August 13th, 2023 9 a.m. to August 31st 9 a.m. (UTC+9)

Customer Support

[email protected]

©2023 37GAMES All Rights Reserved.

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

