The Q Onboards New Ad Partner: Britannia

129 Year Old Iconic India Food Brand Available In Five Million Retail Outlets Across India

MUMBAI and TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV:QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel available in over 100 million TV households and to over 612 million OTT and mobile users in India, has reported the addition of Britannia as a new advertiser on the rapidly growing channel. The Britannia Brand is regularly listed as among the most trusted, valuable and popular brands across India and represents the addition of yet another prestigious name to the growing list of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies selecting The Q India as a channel partner to reach Young India consumers. Britannia joins a list of recently added advertisers including Pepsi, Unilever, Amazon and Wipro.

Britannia was founded in 1892 and is publicly traded on both the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) where it is listed on the Nifty 50, a benchmark India stock market index representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the exchange. The company has long held the distinction of being the largest seller of biscuits in the country and sells nearly one million loaves of bread daily across more than 100 cities and towns in India.

Curt Marvis, QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder added, "We continue to build the list of leading global and India based brands who are choosing The Q India as a key marketing and channel partner where they can place their products and services in front of our growing Young India audience. It feels like every week we are bringing onboard new premium advertisers who are excited to align with the fastest growing channel in all of India and support our mission to attract young and savvy digital consumers. We often speak about this process being a marathon...not a sprint...but the speed with which we are being recognized and sought after by leading brands is certainly gratifying and always grows our confidence in our stated mission to drive strong revenue growth in 2021 and beyond.

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India's fastest growing youth entertainment brands reaching a peak of 49.06 Gross Rating Points (GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) in April 2021. With a growing library of over 1000 programs, and beginning in April with the addition of DD Free Dish, the channel reaches an audience of over 712 million via 100 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV and SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

About QYOU Media.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 710 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

