The Q Onboards P&G As New Advertiser

Leading Brands Tide and Oral-B Become the Latest A-List Advertisers Joining Pepsi, Unilever, Amazon, Abbott and More

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO,, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel available in over 100 million TV households and to over 612 million OTT and mobile users in India, has reported the addition of advertiser P&G, Proctor and Gamble, the second largest consumer products company in the world. Their leading global brands Tide and Oral-B will immediately begin advertising on The Q. In the last two months the company has secured advertising partnerships with many of the world's largest consumer products companies and brands including Pepsi, Unilever, Amazon, Wipro, Britannia, Abbott, Himalaya and now Proctor and Gamble.

Proctor and Gamble, known as P&G, has held a position as one of the world's largest consumer goods corporations for decades and had the word "soap operas" coined from their many detergent ads in the early days of television. In India, they are one of the largest and fastest growing consumer goods companies in the country. Their products are purchased by hundreds of millions of people in India with 13 leading and trusted brands.

The addition of eight new major ad partners in only two months has been driven by the massive growth of viewership and ratings achieved by the company in Q2 of 2021. In the most recent week The Q achieved an all time high Gross Rating Point (GRP) level of 53 GRP and has recorded 8 consecutive weeks where ratings have averaged over 46 GRP. The ratings system is run by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), considered to be the "Nielsen of India". The company believes strong ratings continue to be the best indicator of revenue growth potential.

Curt Marvis, QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder added, "We continue to fire on all cylinders right now. It feels like every week we have several major announcements including this past week with our GRP all time high ratings mark of 53 and our exciting and important acquisition of one of India's leading influencer marketing companies, Chtrbox. Adding P&G to our incredible list of new advertisers continues to prove that our hard work and perseverance is paying off and we are all focused on taking this momentum to greater and greater levels of success."

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India's fastest growing youth entertainment brands reaching a peak of 53 Gross Rating Points (GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) in June 2021. With a growing library of over 1000 programs, and beginning in April with the addition of DD Free Dish, the channel reaches an audience of over 712 million via 100 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV and SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

About QYOU Media.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 710 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

