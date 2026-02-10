Study: Companies demand reliable results rather than visions when it comes to quantum computing

62 percent are reaching the limits of traditional IT / Confidence in quantum leadership is declining significantly / Skills shortage is slowing down adoption

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International competition in quantum computing is intensifying. Companies are moving away from previous expectations and demanding reliable results, verifiable progress, and clear economic benefits. This is shown by the Quantum Readiness Report 2026, conducted by QuEra Computing among 291 industry experts, including 82 from the EU.

Sixty-two percent of respondents with relevant use cases say that classical computing methods are already reaching their limits. The need for quantum computing thus arises less from technological curiosity than from the performance limitations of today's IT systems. At the same time, the view of the market has become more sober. The proportion of respondents who rate their country as "very well positioned" in the field of quantum computing has fallen by twenty percentage points compared to the previous year – from over 45 percent in 2025 to 25 percent in 2026. Initial optimism is giving way to an increasingly critical assessment.

"In 2026, the cards will be reshuffled," says Yuval Boger, Chief Commercial Officer at QuEra Computing. "Companies continue to believe strongly in the potential of quantum computing. But they want to know where and under what conditions it actually adds value. The market now measures progress by results, not promises."

More activity, higher hurdles

Although more and more organizations are looking into quantum computing, their self-assessment of its readiness for use is more cautious. Only 55 percent of global respondents consider their company to be at least partially prepared. Last year, this figure was over 65 percent.

The study points to a paradox in readiness for deployment: as experience grows, so do the standards. What was considered preparation a year ago is no longer sufficient today. There is also a striking structural difference. Large organizations assess their own readiness more critically than smaller, more agile companies. Complex IT landscapes, longer decision-making processes, and competing investment projects make the transition from experimentation to operation more difficult in these organizations.

While 56 percent of respondents are actively evaluating quantum computing or conducting pilot projects, only 13 percent have so far introduced or scaled applications productively. The step from test operation to everyday use remains the central hurdle.

Skilled workers are becoming a limiting factor

In addition to technological and financial issues, the labor market is increasingly coming into focus. Thirty-seven percent of respondents cite a lack of skilled workers as one of the biggest obstacles to the practical application of quantum computing.

"The shortage of skilled workers is now slowing down the pace," says Yuval Boger. "Companies can only use technologies where they have the necessary expertise. Qualification is therefore becoming a strategic prerequisite."

Europe more cautious than the US

The study once again reveals significant international differences. In the United States, 82 percent of respondents already consider their country to be well positioned in the field of quantum computing. In the European Union, this figure is just over half (51 % ).

Perspectives also differ at the company level. US companies rate their overall readiness for deployment higher. European respondents, on the other hand, place greater emphasis on issues such as procurement processes, technological sovereignty, and industrial integration. The European approach is thus more cautious but more structured.

Simulation as an obvious use case

Simulations are currently considered the most tangible use case for quantum computing. In particular, 42 percent of the planned use cases are concentrated in materials research, chemistry, and drug development. Companies in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries are above average in their activity in this area.

"The added value of quantum computers is most evident where classical computing methods reach their limits," says Boger. "Molecular simulations, battery research, and protein folding are among the problems that companies are already grappling with today."

Ambitious schedules with unchanged budgets

The long-term benefits of quantum computing are considered a given, but funding is becoming more selective. Almost half of those surveyed (46%) expect budgets to remain unchanged in 2026, with only 10% anticipating savings. This points to a period of consolidation.

Despite the more cautious market assessment, the time horizons remain ambitious. Forty-three percent of respondents expect quantum computers to gain an edge in selected applications within five years. Another 37 percent anticipate a timeframe of six to ten years. Only a very small minority consider this development step to be unrealistic.

Further analyses from the Quantum Readiness Report 2026 on investment and procurement decisions as well as technological expectations will be published in the coming months.

