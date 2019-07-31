The Queen Mary, operated by Urban Commons, selects KEVANI as premier media sales partner

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Queen Mary has selected Los Angeles based KEVANI, Inc. ("KEVANI"), an out of home media sales organization, for a new multi-year advertising and sponsorship representation contract.

This is the first time ever that the Queen Mary has partnered with a company to offer media space to outside advertisers.

KEVANI's partnership with Urban Commons and the Queen Mary opens up valuable advertising opportunities at one of Long Beach's most visited icons. With KEVANI's innovative approach to premium outdoor advertising, future displays will enhance the destination for advertisers, and millions of annual visitors.

"We are confident in the expertise of KEVANI to setup modern media solutions at the Queen Mary that will bring vibrancy to the area," said Taylor Woods, Co-Founder/Principal of Urban Commons.

Urban Commons plans to expand the ship's entertainment offerings to include

A new, massive entertainment complex Queen Mary Island, in the conceptual approval phase, will be located on sixty-five acres of waterfront land surrounding the ship. View a video of the future development here.

More than a dozen annual concerts A partnership with leading music festival producer, Goldenvoice, will bring live music and additional visitors to the Queen Mary.

Holiday events Including an outdoor ice skating rink overlooking the World Famous Queen Mary and the Long Beach harbor entrance to the Pacific Ocean.

"We are extremely proud to have been awarded the exclusive media sales agreement at The Queen Mary," said Kevin Bartanian, CEO of KEVANI. "We are excited to provide Urban Commons with expertise in premium advertising solutions that benefit visitors, advertisers, and their brands."

About Urban Commons

Based in Los Angeles, Urban Commons is one of the nation's fastest growing privately-held real estate investment and development firms. Urban Commons works closely with municipalities, communities, and neighborhoods to create thoughtful development plans that optimize each property, while delivering unparalleled public value.

About KEVANI

KEVANI is an out of home (OOH) media sales organization promoting national and local brands through innovative outdoor advertising destinations, providing unique opportunities for our partners to captivate their audience.

For more information, please visit www.kevani.com

