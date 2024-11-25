The Queen's Health Systems Partners with Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) to Launch Remote Patient Monitoring Program

HONOLULU, Hawaii, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with The Queen's Health Systems to launch a comprehensive Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) program through the Native Hawaiian Health Department. This initiative aims to enhance the management of chronic illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes among Native Hawaiians in the community, improve health knowledge, quality of life, expand access through innovative virtual technology, and extend the lifespan of Native Hawaiians in Hawaiʻi.

The Queen's Health Systems

The Queen's Health Systems selected HRS for its proven ability to scale across diverse patient populations and care settings, as well as its robust integration capabilities with Epic, ensuring seamless care delivery. HRS's hands-on approach to RPM partnerships, which involves close collaboration with clinical, operational, and financial leaders, was a key factor in this decision.

Jason Comer, CEO of HRS, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are honored to collaborate with The Queen's Health Systems in launching this vital RPM program. Our goal is to provide innovative solutions that empower patients and improve health outcomes. By working together, we can create a reliable support system that fosters trust and enhances access to care for the Native Hawaiian community."

"This partnership with HRS represents a significant step forward in our mission to improve the health and well-being of Native Hawaiians," said Jason Chang, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Queen's Health Systems. "By leveraging HRS's expertise in remote patient monitoring, we can better manage chronic conditions and provide our community with the tools they need to lead healthier lives. We are excited about the positive impact this program will have on our patients and their families."

The RPM program will focus on providing patients with the necessary tools and support to manage their health conditions effectively. Through continuous monitoring and personalized care plans, patients will receive timely interventions and education, leading to improved health outcomes.

For more information about the partnership and the RPM program, please contact HRS at [email protected].

