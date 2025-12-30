The 'Quiet Week' Myth: Why the Last Week of December Can Be Riskier Than It Looks

What Homeowners and Drivers Should Know About Risk During the Final Days of the Year

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The days between Christmas and New Year's often feel calm — fewer emails, lighter traffic and a pause before the year ahead. But according to Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY), that so-called "quiet week" can bring a unique set of risks for homeowners and drivers.

"When routines change, risk patterns change," said Larry Anderson, Director, Underwriting Operations at Mercury Insurance. "The last week of December is a time when homes are left empty, travel increases and small issues can go unnoticed — all of which can lead to more severe losses."

Why the 'Quiet Week' Can Create Bigger Problems

From an underwriting perspective, Mercury Insurance sees several factors that make the final days of the year deceptively risky:

Unoccupied Homes Mean Delayed Discovery

Extended travel or overnight stays with friends and family can leave homes unattended. Plumbing leaks, electrical issues or break-ins may go unnoticed for days, allowing damage to worsen before anyone is aware there's a problem.

Seasonal Weather + Fewer Daily Check-Ins

Cold temperatures, rain and wind can stress roofs, pipes and exterior fixtures. Without someone home to catch an issue early, even minor problems can escalate quickly.

More Driving — Often on Unfamiliar Roads

End-of-year trips frequently involve rental cars, unfamiliar routes and late-night driving. While traffic may be lighter, these factors can increase the likelihood of accidents.

New Items Bring New Exposure

High-value gifts and new electronics often enter the home at the end of December. Without proper setup or safety precautions, these items can increase the potential for damage or liability.

Smart Ways to Reduce Risk Before the Year Ends

Mercury Insurance encourages consumers to take a few simple steps to help reduce risk during the final days of the year:

Prepare your home before leaving: Set light timers, pause mail delivery and ask a trusted neighbor to check in if you'll be away.





Set light timers, pause mail delivery and ask a trusted neighbor to check in if you'll be away. Do a quick systems check: Inspect plumbing, appliances and exterior areas before traveling.





Inspect plumbing, appliances and exterior areas before traveling. Stay alert on the road: Fatigue and unfamiliar driving conditions can be just as dangerous as heavy traffic.





Fatigue and unfamiliar driving conditions can be just as dangerous as heavy traffic. Be mindful of new additions: Set up and use new electronics and equipment safely to avoid preventable losses.





Set up and use new electronics and equipment safely to avoid preventable losses. Shut off the water before you leave: Turn off your home's main water supply when traveling to help prevent damage from leaks or frozen pipes while the house is unoccupied.

"The end of the year doesn't have to come with added stress," said Anderson. "A little awareness during this quiet stretch can go a long way toward preventing problems and starting the new year on solid ground."

For more information on protecting your home and vehicle year-round, visit Mercury's blog.

